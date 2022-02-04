What is TikTok's age requirement? Kanye West calls out Kim Kardashian over 'Kim and North' TikTok account

Ye, aka Kanye West, has again publicly stated his disapproval of his eldest daughter North West being on TikTok. On February 4, the 44-year-old rapper took to Instagram to seek advice about his eight-year-old daughter North's presence on the platform while posting a screenshot of North's TikTok.

West also insinuated that he is still navigating his divorce from Kim Kardashian.

Ye's post about North West (Image via ye/Instagram)

Earlier, in his interview with Hollywood Unlocked in late January, Kanye West had said:

"My children ain't going to be on TikTok without my permission."

TikTok's age requirement - Does the 'Kim and North' account abide by it?

According to the social media firm's terms and conditions over its usage, the platform requires anyone over the age of 13 to sign up to the platform. Furthermore, it also locks the account as 'private' for users under the age of 18.

In 2019, ByteDance set the minimum age for livestreaming on the platform at 16. A year later, it announced the 'Family Safety Mode' feature, which allows parents to control their children's accounts on the platform.

In the same year, the social media platform also established that non-adult users would not be allowed to send or receive virtual gifts. They also locked the 'direct messaging' feature for users under the age of 16.

Kim Kardashian and North West's account

The mother-daughter duo are available at a joint-TikTok account under the handle "@kimandnorth." However, the restrictions do not seem to apply to the account, which means that Kim is the one who actually registered it.

While North is likely to have access to the account, it is expected that her mother has implemented restrictive features of the platform to guard her against inappropriate content on the platform.

In December, Kardashian showcased her awareness of the platform's controversial users when she scolded North for starting a livestream without the former's permission.

During the livestream, Kardashian can be heard saying:

"No, stop. You're not allowed to."

Kim Kardashian's response to Kanye West's disapproval over North's presence on TikTok

Kim Kardashian's response to West's post (Image via kimkardashian/Instagram)

Hours after Kanye West's Instagram post, the 41-year-old Keeping Up With the Kardashians star posted an IG story in response to the rapper. Kim Kardashian made an elaborate statement addressing the controversy of Kanye West's "attacks" on her in interviews.

She said:

"I am doing my best to protect our daughter while also allowing her to express her creativity in the medium that she wishes with adult supervision…"

The socialite and model urged the rapper to handle matters regarding their children in private. Kardashian also claimed that West's public and negative comments about the matter were "causing pain for all."

