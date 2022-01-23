Kanye West calls Julia Fox his "girl" in airport video and leaves internet confused over his paparazzi lecture

On Saturday, January 22, TMZ published a video of Kanye West's encounter with paparazzi at the Miami airport. The rapper was leaving the city after collaborating with DJ Khalid for an upcoming track from Ye's highly anticipated album Donda 2.

As Ye arrived at the airport, he was approached by a paparazzo who questioned him about recording sessions for the upcoming album. The rapper initially showed no interest in continuing the conversation but ended up lecturing the videographer about celebrities being owed a monetary cut for these videos.

kandhi @kandhiee Kanye West & Julia Fox at Miami airport Kanye West & Julia Fox at Miami airport https://t.co/aQrc7hkhUV

Despite Kanye's recent controversies with strangers approaching him, the interaction between the rapper and the paparazzo ended amicably. West headed to the airport with his girlfriend, Julia Fox, following the brief interview.

What did Kanye West say to the paparazzo?

After initially declining the videographer's impromptu interview, Ye said that the paparazzi should give celebrities a cut of these videos.

The 44-year-old elaborated by saying:

"You know, what I am saying is y'all gonna end up giving all celebrities a percentage of our image. We gotta take control of our image. Right now, you all get to shoot this without having to pay, I'm gonna change that."

The Donda rapper clarified that he did not mean this in a negative light, adding that the current situation of monetary gains "is one-sided." West also spoke about the recent allegations of him assaulting a "fan" for reportedly asking for an autograph. Kanye claimed that the person who approached him for an autograph and was allegedly "punched" by him earlier this month was someone who wanted to sell his autograph later.

kandhi @kandhiee Kanye West called Julia Fox "My Girl" 🥺🥺🥺 Kanye West called Julia Fox "My Girl" 🥺🥺🥺 https://t.co/0xAiecVUhw

In another separate video inside the airport, Ye referred to Julia Fox as "my girl," while addressing another paparazzo. The rapper said:

"If he is videotaping me and my girl, then you should go and help him out, man."

Here's how Kanye West's followers reacted to him calling Julia Fox his "girl" and his lecture to the paparazzo

Multiple fans found the rapper calling Fox "my girl" very endearing. Meanwhile, Kanye West's interaction with the paparazzo about monetary percentages for using celebrities' likeness divided people. While some tweets sided with the rapper, others claimed that Ye received free publicity and promotion from paparazzi-based media.

JJ @jeromeyromyrome @kandhiee Did he tell a woman with a stroller to “get out of the shot” lmfao @kandhiee Did he tell a woman with a stroller to “get out of the shot” lmfao

SherryAnn @SherryW10377709 @TMZ The media provides him publicity which gives him fame (media is why many know of him) Kind of seems like hand was hand kind of deal. @TMZ The media provides him publicity which gives him fame (media is why many know of him) Kind of seems like hand was hand kind of deal.

PrettyPony @atrocituslives @TMZ Celebs depend on paparazzi to keep them famous. With out paparazzi… there would be no interest. TMZ is just a glorified paparazzi! They’ve made billions for the Kardashian’s!🙄 @TMZ Celebs depend on paparazzi to keep them famous. With out paparazzi… there would be no interest. TMZ is just a glorified paparazzi! They’ve made billions for the Kardashian’s!🙄

Trishanth Chandrahasan @Trishanth @kandhiee Did Lauren have Kanye's ticket, and did the cars get towed!?...where's part 2 @kandhiee Did Lauren have Kanye's ticket, and did the cars get towed!?...where's part 2

Also Read Article Continues below

Numerous tweets pointed out that a large part of celebrities' fame depends on their coverage by paparazzi and the reportage by media outlets.

Edited by Sandeep Banerjee