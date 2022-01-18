Pete Davidson hires extra security after Kanye West's threats 

American comedian Pete Davidson has hired extra bodyguards for his protection.

As per media outlet Radar Online, sources close to the 28-year-old actor revealed that he hired extra security for himself following Kanye West's diss track, where he threatened to beat him up.

They said Davidson is not worried about West but his fanbase and how they act upon everything the 44-year-old rapper does. They further elaborated:

“Until recently, Pete never had security with him when he was out and about, even when he was engaged to Ariana Grande. But dating Kim is a totally different level of fame. Pete is now a superstar, which comes with a price. As much as he still wants to be low-key and hang with his friends, the reality of his situation has changed.”

In West's new song My Life Was Never Eazy, where he collaborated with rapper The Game, he rapped:

“God saved me from that crash/ just so I can beat Pete Davidson’s a**.”

The sources also told that Davidson and his new girlfriend Kardashian used the latter's security when they were out. Davidson has now hired a 6’1, 220 lbs security guard for when he is out alone since he doesn't want to take any chances.

When did things get out of hand for Pete Davidson?

2Cool2Blog @2cooI2blog Paparazzi catches kim kardashian & pete davidson on a store run Paparazzi catches kim kardashian & pete davidson on a store run https://t.co/yQZZRYNBZv

Things went downhill for Pete Davidson after Kanye West released his new track, where he ridiculed the Saturday Night Live comedian. The song came after he and Kim Kardashian were spotted spending time and getting cozy during a pizza and ice cream date recently.

Post that, West created a big scene where he went Instagram Live and accused his estranged wife Kardashian of not inviting him to their daughter Chicago's fourth birthday. The Monster rapper claimed that she withheld the address from him, and he drove around town searching the venue of her party.

Eventually, he landed on the address after rapper Travis Scott updated him on the venue and spent time with Kardashian's family.

As per news outlet Hollywood Life, Davidson is in no mood to fight West and sort of expected his name to be referenced in the latter's songs. An insider said:

"He absolutely loves it and thinks it is hilarious. He finds being on a song of Kanye’s as almost a pat on the back and quite honestly something very cool."

The source also revealed that Davidson respects West as he is the father of Kim Kardashian's children and would never come in between that.

Kardashian and Davidson first sparked dating rumors in October 2021, months after the former announced her separation from West.

Kardashian and West share four kids together: North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm.

