Is Joe Rogan on Apple Music?

Joe Rogan's famous podcast, The Joe Rogan Experience, is not available on Apple Music. However, the platform does contain a few of Rogan's stand-up specials like Rocky Mountain High, Talking Monkeys in Space and Shiny Happy Jihad.

Rogan signed a deal worth more than $100 million with Spotify, making his podcast exclusive to the audio streaming giant. However, Spotify has been at the center of several controversies since the inclusion of Rogan's podcast.

Joe Rogan Headquarters @joeroganhq "Spotify is a terrible experience": Joe Rogan fans want him back on YouTube after Spotify is plagued with ads - Sportskeeda dlvr.it/Rsj4m5 "Spotify is a terrible experience": Joe Rogan fans want him back on YouTube after Spotify is plagued with ads - Sportskeeda dlvr.it/Rsj4m5 https://t.co/qIzGXMlAlb

Last year, Spotify quietly removed 42 episodes of the wildly popular show. Among those were four episodes with comedian Chris D'Elia, who has been accused of pursuing underage girls on social media. Another six episodes featuring conspiracy theorist David Seaman were also taken down.

Most recently, Rogan sparked controversy by inviting prominent COVID-19 vaccine skeptics, Dr. Peter McCullough and Dr. Robert Malone, onto his podcast. A group of doctors complained to Spotify, accusing Rogan of spreading misinformation.

Musical icons Neil Young and Joni Mitchell removed their music from Spotify in protest of the platform's support for Rogan. Since then, Spotify has claimed to have “removed over 20,000 podcast episodes related to Covid since the start of the pandemic.” However, the episode of Rogan's podcast featuring Dr. Malone remains on the platform.

Joe Rogan thanks Spotify

Joe Rogan recently opened up on the ongoing controversy involving Spotify. Rogan took to Instagram, defending his decision to host contentious guests on the show.

The UFC color commentator also thanked Spotify for standing by him despite the backlash they had to face. Rogan said:

“These podcasts are very strange because they’re just conversations. And oftentimes I have no idea what I’m going to talk about until I sit down and talk to people. And that’s why some of my ideas are not that prepared or fleshed out because I’m literally having them in real time, but I do my best and they’re just conversations, and I think that’s also the appeal of the show. It’s one of the things that makes it interesting. So I want to thank Spotify for being so supportive during this time, and I’m very sorry that this is happening to them and that they’re taking so much from it.”

Also Read Article Continues below

Edited by John Cunningham