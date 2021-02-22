How much did Joe Rogan make from Spotify?

According to the Wall Street Journal, UFC commentator Joe Rogan earned $100 million from the Spotify licensing deal for his podcast - The Joe Rogan Experience.

Back in May last year, Joe Rogan announced his decision to move his popular and controversial podcast exclusively to Swedish audio streaming and media services provider Spotify. In a video on Spotify’s website, Rogan announced the multi-year deal with the company.

“The podcast is moving to Spotify. I signed a multi-year licensing agreement with Spotify," said Joe Rogan.

At the time, Joe Rogan claimed that the podcast had reached 190 million downloads per month. The popularity of the show is likely what prompted Spotify to shell out a whopping $100 million for exclusive rights to it. Rogan was also allowed to retain full ownership and editorial authority of the podcast.

Although the complete details of Spotify's licensing deal with Rogan weren't disclosed, it is reported that the UFC commentator earns almost $75,000 per episode.

"Spotify is a terrible experience": Joe Rogan fans want him back on YouTube after Spotify is plagued with ads - Sportskeeda https://t.co/UKrnt1QN7e pic.twitter.com/qIzGXMlAlb — Joe Rogan HQ (@joeroganhq) February 14, 2021

The different shades of Joe Rogan over the years

Throughout his career, the incredibly talented Joe Rogan has worked as a comedian, podcast host, television show host, and MMA color commentator. Rogan joined the UFC as an interviewer and commentator back in 1997 and has worked with the promotion ever since.

However, it was in 2009 that Joe Rogan would go on to launch his podcast The Joe Rogan Experience, which would later earn him massive amounts of wealth and superstardom. By 2015, Rogan's podcast was regularly receiving millions of views per episode and was regarded as one of the most popular podcasts across the globe.

As a teenager, Joe Rogan developed an interest in martial arts because he was "terrified of being a loser". He said that martial arts, gave him not just confidence, but a better perspective of what he was capable of.

At the age of 15, Rogan started learning taekwondo. He won the US Open Championship taekwondo tournament as a lightweight by the time he was 19.