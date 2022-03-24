Who are Kyle Killen and Steven Kane? Halo showrunners exit Paramount+ series

Halo is a sci-fi TV show and the first season drops on March 24. The show is based on a popular PC game with the same name. The show encircles a super soldier called Master Chef who protects humanity from an alien covenant.

Starring Pablo Schreiber, Natascha McElhone, Yerin Ha, and more, the first couple of episodes are called Contact and Unbound, respectively. The first episode airs on March 24 and the second one starts streaming on March 31.

Halo season 1: Who are Kyle Killen and Steven Kane?

Now, as we count the clock for the show to air, a buzz is going on around the internet about two characters, Kyle Killen and Steven Kane. Who are they and what have they got to do with Halo?

Introducing Kyle Killen and Steven Kane

Kyle Killen & Steven Kane - Halo's showrunners (Image via Sportskeeda)

Kyle Killen is a popular producer and television writer who has created short-term masterpieces like Lone Star, Mind Games, Awake, and more. Steven Kane is another American writer for theater and television who has produced a plethora of popular American TV shows. Both were an integral part of Halo's production unit.

What's the fuss all about?

Kyle Killen was the original showrunner of the TV show who had called it a day at the set. However, Steven Kane, who is Kyle's fellow co-showrunner, will stick around for a while until the season 1 post-production, after which he too will leave the unit. As per reports, he will be leaving the unit to spend more time with his family.

Kyle Killen, on the other hand, had already left the Halo unit before the production commenced because he felt that he would not be able to devote full time to his duties while the shooting was going on in Budapest. It's unfortunate that two individuals who contributed to the coinage of the show will not be around when the show finally airs.

Here's what Steven Kane had to say about his forthcoming departure from the show:

"And if, when, there's a second season, I'm going to take a step back and consult and be available for the new people. We’ll have a new team come in with some fresh eyes to pick up where I left off, which I think is kind of great for the show. Just to keep bringing in new people. It's such a big world that it takes 10 times more work and energy than any normal show."

Amidst all these unfortunate episodes, fans can hope that the show will rise from the ashes and entertain fans just like its game version has entertained gamers for all these years.

