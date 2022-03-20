When will American Idol Season 20 Episode 4 air? Release and more explored about ABC show

ABC's American Idol continues with its auditions in Los Angeles in episode 4 that will air on March 20, 2022 at 8.00 pm ET. The reality singing competition premiered on February 27, 2022, and since then it has been a popular season among the viewers. The auditions are being held in Los Angeles, Austin, Nashville, and Tennessee.

Many talented singers and songwriters have showcased their talents and impressed the judges with their auditions. Some of the contestants include Kenedi Anderson, Donovan Diaz, Ryleigh Madison, and D3Vine, amongst many others.

This season, American Idol introduced a few new formats into the show. One of them was the platinum ticket. In addition to the golden ticket that the contestants get in successful auditions, nine lucky contestants will also get a platinum ticket if they manage to amaze the judges with their performances.

Details about American Idol Season 20 Episode 4

American Idol @AmericanIdol The final #AmericanIdol auditions are here, and you do not want to miss this star power. Tune in TONIGHT and TOMORROW at 8/7c on ABC! The final #AmericanIdol auditions are here, and you do not want to miss this star power. Tune in TONIGHT and TOMORROW at 8/7c on ABC! ⭐️ https://t.co/dj8yKCJBRx

The final round of auditions on the show will explore another set of talented singers and songwriters from around the world. Apart from Idol judges Katy Perry, Luke Bryan, and Lionel Richie, the show will also have a guest visit from Motley Crue's bassist Nikki Sixx.

Speaking to Billboard about his appearance on American Idol, he said:

"It was a lot of fun to team up with American Idol upon the show’s return to L.A. After all, Mötley Crüe are also from L.A., and so many amazing songwriters call Los Angeles their ‘Home Sweet Home.'”

📷 @NikkiSixx Time to give a little🤘Rock & Roll 🤘 love to @AmericanIdol from the Sunset Strip! I’m kicking off Sunday night’s show. WATCH! Time to give a little🤘Rock & Roll 🤘 love to @AmericanIdol from the Sunset Strip! I’m kicking off Sunday night’s show. WATCH! 💙 https://t.co/lhfkLxMDox

Nikki Sixx opened Sunday's show on with his band’s iconic 1985 power ballad Home Sweet Home. The judges chatted with Sixx about the Sunset Strip, where at one point Lionel Richie laughed and said that if anyone knew about Sunset Strip, it had to be Sixx.

American Idol also released the auditions of two Hollywood-bound contestants, namely, Zareh Isa and Fritz Hager.

Zareh came to audition with an interesting back story. She is the daughter of former contestant Nadia Turner. The contestant surprised her mother with her audition on the show, who was in season 4 of American Idol and made it to the top eight.

She performed Bust Your Windows by Jazmine Sullivan, impressed the judges with her "cool vibe", and gained a golden ticket to Hollywood.

Fritz Hager also had an interesting experience with his audition on the show. The 21-year-old contestant works as a security officer, monitoring cameras in a dark room for 12 hours a day. He had always wanted to sing, and thus has come to audition, inspired by season 11's champion Phillip Phillips.

Fritz performed Before You Go by Lewis Capaldi, but failed to impress the judges with his vocals. They were split on their decision for the contestant but he gained his golden ticket after being given a chance, considering his attitude and potential.

Viewers will have to tune in to see what performances are in store for them. Season 20 of the show has had three episodes up until now.

Those with cable connections can watch the show on ABC Network. The show can also be viewed via online streaming platforms like FuboTV, Hulu + Live TV, and ABC’s OTT platform as well.

