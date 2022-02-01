Luke Bryan Raised Up Right Tour 2022 tickets: Where to buy, price, dates and all you need to know 

Country superstar and five-time Entertainer Of The Year winner Luke Bryan has announced that he will be hitting the road on a 30+ city trek, dubbed the Raised Up Right Tour, starting in June.

The Raised Up Right Tour takes its name from the chorus of Bryan’s song Up, which is the sixth single from his album, Born Here Live Here Die Here.

The lyrics go:

“Up / In the sky, there’s a guy / Lookin’ down on us / Lookin’ up / Our whole life, raised up right / In a town nobody knows / What a way to grow.”

Luke said:

“My favorite place to be is on stage performing to country music fans. So thankful every night when I walk out on that stage and know you are there to have a blast along beside me. It never gets old!”

Raised Up Right Tour: Schedule and ticket sale

Riley Green, Mitchell Tenpenny and DJ Rock are some of the supporting acts announced as part of the Raised Up Right Tour.

Presale for Luke’s fan club members begins Tuesday, February 1 at 8.00am local time through Thursday, February 3 at 5.00pm local time.

Citi card members will have access to presale tickets beginning Wednesday, February 2 at 10.00am until Thursday, February 3 at 10.00pm through the Citi Entertainment program.

Listeners to radio station 97.3 The Dawg will also have the opportunity to avail a presale from Thursday, February 3 from 10.00am to 10.00pm via the official app.

General admission tickets will roll out this Friday, February 4 at 10.00am on Luke's official website. The tickets will be priced at $55 and above.

Raised Up Right Tour Schedule

6/9/2022 – Charleston, WV – Charleston Coliseum & Convention Center

7/7/2022 – Virginia Beach, VA – Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach

7/8/2022 – Raleigh, NC – Coastal Credit Union Music Park

7/9/2022 – Atlanta, GA – Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood

7/21/2022 – Bristow, VA – Jiffy Lube Live

7/22/2022 – Charlotte, NC – PNC Music Pavilion

7/28/2022 – Gilford, NH – Bank of NH Pavilion

7/29/2022 – Gilford, NH – Bank of NH Pavilion

7/30/2022 – Hartford, CT – Xfinity Theatre

8/5/2022 – Milwaukee, WI – American Family Insurance Amphitheater

8/14/2022 – Saratoga Springs, NY – Saratoga Performing Arts Center

8/18/2022 – Birmingham, AL – Oak Mountain Amphitheatre

8/19/2022 – Knoxville, TN – Thompson-Boling Arena

8/20/2022 – Indianapolis, IN – Ruoff Music Center

8/25/2022 – San Antonio, TX – AT&T Center

8/26/2022 – Lafayette, LA – Cajundome

8/27/2022 – New Orleans, LA – Smoothie King Center

9/8/2022 – Kansas City, MO T-Mobile Center

9/9/2022 – St. Louis, MO – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

9/10/2022 – Chicago, IL – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

9/29/2022 – Estero, FL – Hertz Arena

9/30/2022 – West Palm Beach, FL – iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

10/1/2022 – Tampa, FL – MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

10/6/2022 – Southaven, MS – Landers Center

10/7/2022 – Bossier City, LA – Brookshire Grocery Arena

10/8/2022 – Little Rock, AR – Simmons Bank Arena

10/13/2022 – Biloxi, MS – Mississippi Coast Coliseum

10/14/2022 – Huntsville, AL – The Orion Amphitheater

10/15/2022 – Peoria, IL – Peoria Civic Center

10/27/2022 – Greenville, SC – Bon Secours Wellness Arena

10/28/2022 – Jacksonville, FL – VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena

Luke will also begin his first-ever headlining residency in the 5,000-capacity, world-class theater at Resorts World Las Vegas from Friday, February 11 with nine concerts until February 26.

