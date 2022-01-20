Silk Sonic's Las Vegas Residency 2022 tickets: Where to buy, presale code, dates and all about the Dolby Live shows

R&B's groovy poster boys, Silk Sonic, are all set to dazzle the Las Vegas strip with a residency beginning on Feb. 25 at Dolby Live as part of “An Evening With Silk Sonic”.

The duo, made up of R&B superstar Bruno Mars and rapper/drum wizard Anderson .Paak, made waves last year beginning with their 2x platinum track Leave The Door Open, followed by two more hit singles and then an album called An Evening With Silk Sonic.

The album's theme is now coming alive, with the duo announcing their residency on Wednesday, January 19.

The residency run continues right up to the night before the Grammys, the elite music awards event which has been moved to the Park MGM Hotel in Las Vegas this year.

This gives us hope that come awards night, the boys, who are likely up for a bevy of Grammys, will be in attendance at the very least.

Where are Silk Sonic's Las Vegas Residency tickets available?

The dates initially slated for the run are: Feb. 25, 26, March 2, 4, 5, 16, 18, 19, 23, 25, 26, 31, and April 2. These thirteen shows at the 5200-seat Dolby Live theater will be the first full set performances by the smooth supergroup.

The ticket window has already opened on Ticketmaster.

The Live Nation presale began on January 19 with the presale password being FRONTROW while the LN Mobile App code is COVERT.

Bruno Mars @BrunoMars

SilkSonic.lnk.to/Vegas Its happening! The sexiest party of the year! Them Silk Sonic Boyz are performing Live in Las Vegas! Its happening! The sexiest party of the year! Them Silk Sonic Boyz are performing Live in Las Vegas! ✨ ♣️♥️♠️♦️✨ SilkSonic.lnk.to/Vegas https://t.co/k0O5cESV4r

All social media posts relating to their residency shared the following caption:

“Its happening! The sexiest party of the year! Them Silk Sonic Boyz are performing Live in Las Vegas!”

Their smooth origins

The superduo was conceived when Anderson .Paak previously toured with Bruno Mars five years ago. Their undeniable chemistry and the trust the duo had in each other's musical prowess soon gave birth to a collaboration that simply radiated undeniable charm influenced by smooth, quiet storm arrangements.

Their debut album has been hailed as an instant classic, and has been praised for being suavely assured of its own retro-themed glory, and having the kind of uplifting energy that easily infects any listener.

More importantly, the duo, who are known to be perfectionists as solo artists, seem to have an easy, gallant time in each other's company.

Also Read Article Continues below

It will certainly be a delight to see Bruno and Anderson bring their brand of 'smooth hooliganism' to the strip. While the pandemic has definitely put a dampener on live shows, Las Vegas residencies are a sultry middle ground to enjoy amazing musicians in their element.

Edited by Atul S