“Look who we met!”: BTS members exchange albums with Anderson .Paak

BTS members successfully wrapped up the first of their four concerts in the US. The seven team members were overjoyed with the chance to perform live after two long years of waiting through a global pandemic. In addition, they were also delighted to meet one half of the Silk Sonic duo, 'Anderson .Paak'.

A picture of BTS members RM, J-Hope, Suga, Jin, Jimin, V and Jungkook along with Anderson .Paak was posted on Twitter. Anderson also brought along his son, and the members posed for pictures with the young boy as well.

BTS exchanged albums with Anderson and the latter posted pictures on his Instagram account. Anderson also posted a video where he was seen singing Leave the Door Open with BTS members. This song is one of the most popular songs by Anderson .Paak and Bruno Mars' act.

Anderson .Paak jokes about being ready to join BTS

Anderson also posted a video where his son was seen dancing to one of BTS' songs during the concert and the caption of his post also indicated that he would love to join BTS. He joked that he worked well with the team. Anderson's son seemed to enjoy the meet and greet the most from his enthusiasm.

Anderson's followers on Instagram also noted the same. The videos posted also showed all the members of BTS receiving the album from Anderson and they looked extremely happy to be in his company as well.

The BTS Permission to Dance Onstage concert is being held from November 28. The members will perform in a total of four concerts at SoFi Stadium, California. On the first day of the concert, around 50,000 fans were present at the stadium equipped with their light sticks to welcome the boys back on stage.

Fans were, however, surprised when they realized there were no bag checks or vaccine certificate checks done at the venue. Many also tweeted about it, worried about the lack of security checks at the venue.

Edited by Rupak Kumar Jha