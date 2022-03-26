Why are people mad at Doja Cat? Paraguay scandal rages on as singer tweets about Brazil concert

Doja Cat continues to be relentlessly attacked by her Paraguay fans after calling it quits on the music industry. The 26-year-old apologized to her Brazilian fans for not putting up a “good enough show” on Thursday night, leaving fans in Paraguay coming for her after her show was canceled in the country last week.

The singer did not issue a statement on the cancelation, which left fans furious.

i quit still @DojaCat I don’t think I gave Brazil a good enough show tonight at all and I’m sorry for that but thank you guys for coming out I fucking love you and thank god we got another show tomorrow I promise I’ll do better. I don’t think I gave Brazil a good enough show tonight at all and I’m sorry for that but thank you guys for coming out I fucking love you and thank god we got another show tomorrow I promise I’ll do better. 💕🇧🇷

Amala Ratna Zandile Dlamini, who goes by the stage name Doja Cat, had her Paraguay performance in the Asunción festival canceled due to extreme weather conditions, which left the capital city flooded.

The Kiss Me More singer did not address the horrific conditions in the city, which left fans in rage. She also refused to meet her fans outside her hotel on the day she arrived, which added fuel to the fire.

Paraguayan netizens have since been slamming the rapper for her behavior. Following the endless attack, Doja Cat announced that she was “out,” changing her Twitter name to “I quit,” which has now become “I quit still.”

i quit still @DojaCat This shit ain’t for me so I’m out. Y’all take care. This shit ain’t for me so I’m out. Y’all take care.

Doja Cat’s feud with Paraguay fans explained

The Woman hitmaker is believed to have arrived in the South American country on March 2, and fans were thrilled to see her. Twitter user @egochimmy explained that followers in Latin America often wait on the streets or in front of the star’s hotel to greet them as they arrive.

Doja was scheduled to perform at 9.30 pm, but the show was canceled due to inclement weather, resulting in deaths.

Fans were devastated, and other artists performing at the festival did their best to perform for their audience. Machine Gun Kelly put up a show outside his hotel, while Foo Fighters allegedly took pictures with fans following their show’s cancelation.

Claudia Grisales @cgrisales twitter.com/francesbeanzz/… sunshine 🧣 @francesbeanzZ Increíble lo de taylor Hawkins. Hace dos días no mas estaba siendo súper amable con sus fans de acá y ahora simplemente ya no está Increíble lo de taylor Hawkins. Hace dos días no mas estaba siendo súper amable con sus fans de acá y ahora simplemente ya no está https://t.co/QQbshBFwJZ Here’s 9-year-old aspiring drummer Emma Peralta in Paraguay finally meeting her hero, Taylor Hawkins, after she camped out a few days ago and played the drums outside the hotel where the Foo Fighters were staying. He salutes a screaming crowd before he leaves. Here’s 9-year-old aspiring drummer Emma Peralta in Paraguay finally meeting her hero, Taylor Hawkins, after she camped out a few days ago and played the drums outside the hotel where the Foo Fighters were staying. He salutes a screaming crowd before he leaves. 😭 twitter.com/francesbeanzz/…

Paraguayan fans did not get a response from the LA native through social media. Many found her behavior “standoff-ish.” Followers were displeased that the 26-year-old did not acknowledge the horrific weather conditions.

The following day, she left the country without making an announcement. Doja also claimed that no one was waiting outside her hotel on the day she left, which unsurprisingly left fans fuming.

jimin is punching racists⁷ @egochimmy Once she had left, she then tweeted out that no one was outside of her hotel to see her off when we were and are still recovering from the flood and the damages, so people started to get really offended that she was disregarding the situation and the effort her fans had put in Once she had left, she then tweeted out that no one was outside of her hotel to see her off when we were and are still recovering from the flood and the damages, so people started to get really offended that she was disregarding the situation and the effort her fans had put in https://t.co/1U8YAbq0h4

@Egochimmy also reported that he held a private party in a bar inside the hotel where the servers were told not to “look her in the eye.”

jimin is punching racists⁷ @egochimmy ʇǝᙠ🤍 @bbgalar Doja Cat pidió que en negroni nadie le mire a los ojos, PERO QUIEN SSOSSSSS jajqjqjqjjqq Doja Cat pidió que en negroni nadie le mire a los ojos, PERO QUIEN SSOSSSSS jajqjqjqjjqq Afterwards, people really started getting mad when the staff from a bar in paraguay tweeted that doja had a private party and requested that none of the workers there “look her in the eye”. This is the tweet below where they explained the situation: twitter.com/bbgalar/status… Afterwards, people really started getting mad when the staff from a bar in paraguay tweeted that doja had a private party and requested that none of the workers there “look her in the eye”. This is the tweet below where they explained the situation: twitter.com/bbgalar/status…

The Get Into It singer attempted to defend herself online in hopes of fans understanding her point of view, but her efforts proved to be unsuccessful.

She is scheduled to perform at Coachella in April and has other festival appearances planned for this year. It remains unclear whether she will continue to perform.

