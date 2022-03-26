Why are people mad at Doja Cat? Paraguay scandal rages on as singer tweets about Brazil concert

Doja Cat continues to be relentlessly attacked by her Paraguay fans after calling it quits on the music industry. The 26-year-old apologized to her Brazilian fans for not putting up a “good enough show” on Thursday night, leaving fans in Paraguay coming for her after her show was canceled in the country last week.
The singer did not issue a statement on the cancelation, which left fans furious.
Amala Ratna Zandile Dlamini, who goes by the stage name Doja Cat, had her Paraguay performance in the Asunción festival canceled due to extreme weather conditions, which left the capital city flooded.
The Kiss Me More singer did not address the horrific conditions in the city, which left fans in rage. She also refused to meet her fans outside her hotel on the day she arrived, which added fuel to the fire.
Paraguayan netizens have since been slamming the rapper for her behavior. Following the endless attack, Doja Cat announced that she was “out,” changing her Twitter name to “I quit,” which has now become “I quit still.”
Doja Cat’s feud with Paraguay fans explained
The Woman hitmaker is believed to have arrived in the South American country on March 2, and fans were thrilled to see her. Twitter user @egochimmy explained that followers in Latin America often wait on the streets or in front of the star’s hotel to greet them as they arrive.
Doja was scheduled to perform at 9.30 pm, but the show was canceled due to inclement weather, resulting in deaths.
Fans were devastated, and other artists performing at the festival did their best to perform for their audience. Machine Gun Kelly put up a show outside his hotel, while Foo Fighters allegedly took pictures with fans following their show’s cancelation.
Paraguayan fans did not get a response from the LA native through social media. Many found her behavior “standoff-ish.” Followers were displeased that the 26-year-old did not acknowledge the horrific weather conditions.
The following day, she left the country without making an announcement. Doja also claimed that no one was waiting outside her hotel on the day she left, which unsurprisingly left fans fuming.
@Egochimmy also reported that he held a private party in a bar inside the hotel where the servers were told not to “look her in the eye.”
The Get Into It singer attempted to defend herself online in hopes of fans understanding her point of view, but her efforts proved to be unsuccessful.
She is scheduled to perform at Coachella in April and has other festival appearances planned for this year. It remains unclear whether she will continue to perform.