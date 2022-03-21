Doja Cat mentions BTS Jungkook in a resurfaced gaming clip

BTS Jungkook’s popularity continues to grow and he’s not only loved by fans, but he’s also admired by famous American celebrities. The 'Worldwide IT Boy' was recently mentioned by Doja Cat in a gaming clip, which was recorded over a year ago.

In the video, Doja can be seen fangirling over the K-pop maknae and fans can’t get enough of it.

Doja Cat mentions BTS Jungkook in Hotel Hideaway

Amala Ratna Zandile Dlamini, professionally known as Doja Cat, is an American record producer, singer, rapper, and songwriter, who has showcased exemplary talent since 2018. Before her career skyrocketed, the singer began making and releasing music on SoundCloud as a teenager.

Today, she is one of the most prominent American female artists in the international music arena.

It seems that numerous celebrities are fangirling over Jungkook, and American singer Doja Cat is no exception. On March 21, 2022, an old gaming video resurfaced of Doja Cat playing Hotel Hideaway with fans, and the clip has been making rounds on the internet.

In the gaming video, fans were able to chat with the Say So singer and gave her virtual items and gifts that can be used in the game to score more points and move ahead. Additionally, fans were also able to send friend requests to the American singer/rapper. In one instance, a fan asked Doja Cat to accept a request, to which she replied:

"Ur not Jung kook".

Soon enough, fans of BTS, known as ARMY, took to Twitter to express their excitement after learning that Doja Cat could possibly be a Jungkook bias. ARMYs have also been creating a buzz by tagging both artists and requesting them to work on a collaboration.

Latest updates on BTS

The K-pop group broke another world record with its three-day 'Permission To Dance On Stage' concert in Seoul. The group’s 'Live Viewing' event, which was held on March 12, clocked in as the highest-grossing cinema show. The Dynamite artists’ concert grossed $ 6.84 million in North America and ranked #3 at the weekend box office after the movies The Batman and Uncharted.

The BTS live viewing concert broke the cinema record with a global box office gross of $32.6 million. This feat is the first achieved by a K-pop group or artist.

ً @jungkooktrends Stay Alive by Jungkook prod. Suga is now the LONGEST charting Kpop Male Artist solo track on Global Spotify. Stay Alive by Jungkook prod. Suga is now the LONGEST charting Kpop Male Artist solo track on Global Spotify. https://t.co/qZeNd62LBR

Meanwhile, Jungkook has achieved unprecedented success both as a group member and as a soloist. The idol's hitmaker, Stay Alive, produced by SUGA for the group’s official webtoon series, 7 Fates: CHAKHO, set a new record on Spotify as the first song by a Korean male solo artist to spend 31 days on the platform’s Global Charts.

Additionally, the track also became the Longest Charting Song by a Korean male soloist and ranked #1 in 100 countries.

