BTS' Jimin has fun on stage at the Seoul concert and accidentally starts a viral dance trend on TikTok

The world-phenomenon BTS gave Korean fans innumerable moments to remember from the Permission To Dance On Stage concerts in Seoul, which took place on March 10, 12, and 13. During the first day of the Seoul concert, ARMYs were able to capture enjoyable memories.

One such fun moment went viral when group member Jimin moved to the beat of the song Airplane pt. 2. in a freestyle dance.

JIMIN VOCAL | threads & analyses @PJM_vocal so jimin accidentally started a dance trend with this , he will always be famous so jimin accidentally started a dance trend with this , he will always be famous https://t.co/M0i0NJN73T

The short video captured by fans of Jimin freestyling has begun trending on the video-focused online platform TikTok.

BTS Jimin's freestyle dance racks up 1 million views

On March 10, fans were excited for the group’s first concert of 2022 in Seoul, South Korea. Since their inception, the K-pop boy group has put up electrifying and captivating performances. A viral moment from their Permission To Dance On Stage - Seoul has become a viral dance trend on Tik Tok.

During the concert, Jimin and J-Hope gave fans a night to remember while performing the hit track Airplane pt. 2. As they danced to the song, Jimin stole the show with a freestyle dance move that made the crowd go wild. Fans began hooting and screaming as Jimin showed off his impressive dance wave step.

The snippet caused an intense wave of excitement and became the talk of the town on the internet. The clip has now exceeded 2.6 million views on Twitter, with thousands of fans retweeting, liking and commenting on the post.

Additionally, BTS Jimin’s dance move is now going viral on the video-sharing platform TikTok, with numerous creators taking part in the trend almost a week after the concerts ended. Jimin has yet again proved to be a man of viral trends and these videos are clear testimonies to that fact.

JIMIN DATA | JIMIN OST 💙 @PJM_data We'd like to express how cool it is that a clip of Jimin, simply being the superb performer that he is, freestyling like a king on stage, not only went viral in its own right, but has now also spawned its own viral TikTok trend!



What a testament to his charisma & stage presence! We'd like to express how cool it is that a clip of Jimin, simply being the superb performer that he is, freestyling like a king on stage, not only went viral in its own right, but has now also spawned its own viral TikTok trend!What a testament to his charisma & stage presence! https://t.co/mhrKNdL0KG

TikToker Ten Yujin, who has 13.9 million followers, also took part in the dance trend and his video stands out with 4.1 million views and almost 1 million likes in just 3 days. Even the Kagiris Twins, who have 5.6 million followers on the platform, jumped onto the trend and have surpassed 1 million views on their videos.

JIMIN DATA | JIMIN OST 💙 @PJM_data One of the top TikTok Jimin trend videos was created by Ten Yujin, a TikTok superstar with 13.9M followers. His version of the trend stands out amongst his recent videos, with 4.1M views and almost 1M likes in only 3 days. One of the top TikTok Jimin trend videos was created by Ten Yujin, a TikTok superstar with 13.9M followers. His version of the trend stands out amongst his recent videos, with 4.1M views and almost 1M likes in only 3 days. 🔥 https://t.co/Q5Ty46i3W3

belle⁷ @jeonluvrbot jimin’s dance is becoming a trend yall omgg jimin’s dance is becoming a trend yall omgg https://t.co/uVr1BhsNXp

BTS' upcoming activities

The legendary K-pop group BTS will be continuing their Permission To Dance On Stage concert in Las Vegas, Nevada, on April 8, 9, 15 and 16 at the Allegiant Stadium.

Before kicking off their concerts in America, the boys will also perform at the 2022 Grammy Awards show. The septet’s summer hitmaker Butter has been nominated for the Best Pop Duo/Group Performance award. This marks their second nomination in the music category, with the first being Dynamite in 2021.

Edited by Atul S