BTS make Spotify’s 1B streams plaque a personal bibimbap plate

K-pop superstars BTS made an explosive turn in their careers after releasing their first English single, Dynamite. The single surpassed the record of one billion streams on Spotify in July last year and received a fancy silver plaque.

The septet celebrated the achievement in their traditional BTS way by making and eating a traditional Korean dish, bibimbap (fried rice), of the plaque.

Dynamite even made history with three Guinness World Records, the first-ever Korean Grammy nomination, and a whole lot more. Adding another record-breaking achievement to their roster is Spotify’s one billion streams silver plaque.

K-pop phenomenon group BTS recently received its first-ever Spotify One Billion Stream plaque with its single, Dynamite. The plaque has a massive bowl-like structure seated in the middle of a large black frame.

The black frame is imprinted with the song's name, streams, and the artist's name. The silver bowl-like structure right in the center has Spotify's three signature curves. However, that didn't stop the K-pop septet or other artists from using it as an essential daily object - a plate.

While other artists such as Drake ate pasta off it, the K-pop septet put their touch and made a traditional Korean dish, bibimbap, or fried rice. The dish the members created had nuances that only ARMYs could have noticed.

To spell it out for the unversed, bibimbap uses seven ingredients, and the omelet, a garnish that completes the dish, is cut into a BTS logo. The details made the event hilarious for fans. Even more exciting for them was that the K-pop group once again flaunted their South Korean tradition with pride.

Posted on TikTok, the video went viral soon enough. It even divided the fans into Team Bibimbap and Team Kimchi Fried Rice, as some believed it was kimchi bokkeumbap and not regular bibimbap.

idk if bts were eating bibimbap or kimchi fried rice in that spotify bowl/plate but YES FLEX THAT PLAQUE, BABY

Some ARMYs even dug up the group’s past, where the eldest, Jin, talked about wanting to eat kimchijjigae (Kimchi stew) out of Spotify one billion streams plaque. Moreover, veteran fans were reminded of the Dynamite group using the trophy as their utensil years ago.

The members poured multiple water bottles into the trophy during a music show win and drank from it. While it may seem like a distant memory, veteran ARMYs had the chance to relive those memories again.

BTS had Bibimbap on that 1B Dynamite plaque. Waiting for the day they get 7 and Jin eats kimchi jjigae out of it..

bts poured water inside the trophy for run first win and now they eat bibimbap on their 1B Spotify streams for dynamite plaque

Meanwhile, BTS made history once again as they were announced to be performing at the 64th Grammys on April 3. Last year, the group became the first-ever Korean artist to grace the stage of Music’s Biggest Night, even though they shared it with Lil Nas X.

Whether or not the phenomenal K-pop group gets its solo stage performance will be revealed soon.

