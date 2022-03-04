BTS Dynamite LEGO set: All you need to know

Famed boy band BTS will soon be getting a LEGO set inspired by their hit single Dynamite.

A fan-designed set inspired by the band and their Grammy-nominated song has been selected for manufacturing by the LEGO Ideas review board. Josh Bretz (aka JBBrickFanatic) and Jacob Smith (aka BangtanBricks) have developed the boy-band inspired LEGO Kit.

The dance routine in the song's music video will be the inspiration for the LEGO set, as Josh and Jacob submitted a fan model to LEGO Ideas that showed the group's seven members dressed as they appeared in the Dynamite video. It also featured a well-known "Disco" background.

The designers are huge BTS fans

The duo’s design was chosen in a recent review meeting by the board. Two designs out of 34 submissions were chosen, with the BTS LEGO set being one of them.

In an interview after the meeting, the duo told the board about the influence the singers’ have had on their own lives. They spoke about the popularity and reach of the band and how they have evolved into a global phenomenon. Finally, they ended the interview by talking about how they chose Dynamite for the project because of their own attachment to the song.

Apart from Bretz’s and Smith’s designs, Andrea Lattanzio’s (aka Norton74) A-Frame reconstruction kit has also been chosen by the review committee. Through the use of earthy colors and unusual construction techniques, this cottage exudes charm and creates a warm atmosphere.

The set's final product design, pricing, and availability are still being worked out. More details will be shared on the LEGO Ideas blog later.

Dynamite is a Disco Pop single that was released by Big Hit Entertainment and Sony Music Entertainment on August 21, 2020 and was the group's first entirely recorded English song.

The single was a huge commercial success as it debuted at number one on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, making the band the first all-South Korean act to top the chart. Furthermore, the music video for Dynamite recently surpassed 1.4 billion views on YouTube and took just a year and a half to do so. At the 63rd Annual Grammy Awards, BTS made history by being the first K-Pop group to sing their own song, Dynamite.

