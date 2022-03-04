BTS dubbed as 'Sold Out Kings' as they sell out tickets for Permission To Dance On Stage in Las Vegas within a day

BTS is coming. The K-pop group’s highly anticipated Permission to Dance (PTD) On Stage - Las Vegas concert has fans going wild with excitement. The tickets, which went on sale on March 3, were sold out within a few hours.

Fans quickly rushed to various websites to secure a ticket for the group’s upcoming concert and stated that it was a miracle to purchase one. ARMYs are naturally excited about the group spending four days in the city.

The ticket hunt for the group’s shows are usually referred to as The Hunger Games, as there are only a few seats for millions of fans.

BTS Permission To Dance On Stage - Las Vegas: ARMYs express excitement on buying tickets

The K-pop phenomenon is not done just yet. After announcing their Permission To Dance On Stage - Seoul concerts, which will take place on March 10, 12, 13, 2022, BIGHIT MUSIC announced that the group will be extending their tour to the U.S. once more with a four-day show.

The agency notified ARMY on the fan community forum Weverse that the band will perform at the venue on April 8, April 9, April 15, and April 16, 2022.

The agency updated ARMY on the fan community portal Weverse that the group will perform at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada. Tickets went up for sale on March 3, 2022, on Ticketmaster and various other websites. The passes sold out in a jiffy, and there were no more passes available for public sale.

Ticketmaster @Ticketmaster Due to overwhelming demand during today's @BTS_BigHit BTS GLOBAL OFFICIAL FANCLUB ARMY MEMBERSHIP Presale, all tickets for the @AllegiantStadm shows have been purchased. All shows are now sold out. There will not be a General Verified Fan Presale or General Public Onsale.

As soon as the tickets went live, fans sprung up to get their passes. ARMYs did their best to secure a ticket, from opening the sales website on multiple devices to waiting hours to get lucky by hitting the refresh button, they did it all. For those who were fortunate enough, their efforts awarded them golden virtual tickets.

NEW ALBUM + WORLD TOUR ⁷ ∞ @shreyab04731990 #SOLDOUTKINGS

NEW ALBUM + WORLD TOUR ⁷ ∞ @shreyab04731990 #SOLDOUTKINGS

BTS SOLD OUT THE 4 NIGHT SHOWS. IN JUST A DAY

🍪 | 3/9 @2infinityandbts



istg this is real. I'm so proud of them selling out HUGE stadiums in Seoul, US or wherever but...



my anxiety when buying tickets now shoots higher than the galaxy sky =)



🍪 | 3/9 @2infinityandbts

istg this is real. I'm so proud of them selling out HUGE stadiums in Seoul, US or wherever but...

my anxiety when buying tickets now shoots higher than the galaxy sky =)

#BTSCONCERT #BTSINLASVEGAS #soldoutkings buying tickets to bts concert = real life hunger games

MIA🌸미 아 🌸💜💜 @AngeleaBaird #lasvegasbts I'm so excited!! I've been an ARMY since 2013. I have tried for tickets on 4 different concerts and have NEVER been able to get tickets until now!! @BTS_twt

Zakia⁷ 💜 @V_babyzakia



Seoul 3 day concert- sold out before public sale ..



Zakia⁷ 💜 @V_babyzakia

Las Vegas 4 day concert- sold out before public sale.

Seoul 3 day concert- sold out before public sale ..

BTS, THE KINGS.. @YonhapNews

cia⁷🐨 || minmarch♡ @koya_eomma @YonhapNews both in las vegas and seoul are sold out before it reach the general public

Chubs⁷ @chiarashii This is the most accurate representation of buying BTS tickets, but add tears of nerves 🤣

Moni @monicasahr I GOT MY TICKETS!!! 3 DAYS 🥳🥳🥳 SEE YOU AGAIN @BTS_twt

BTS to attend 64th GRAMMY Awards

On February 23, 2022, BIGHIT MUSIC updated ARMY regarding the group's GRAMMY participation. The group has confirmed its presence to participate at music’s most-glamourous night, the 64th Grammy Awards, 2022. The award ceremony will be held on April 3, 2022, a few days before the group’s concert in Las Vegas.

The iconic K-pop group is nominated for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for the 64th Grammy Awards 2022.

