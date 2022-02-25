BTS rumored to make an album comeback in April and a Japanese single in June 2022

According to an analyst prediction report, BTS is predicted to make a comeback in April with an album and a Japanese single in June. Twitter user @elsserafim posted screenshots of the Meritz Securities Report of predictions for HYBE artists for the first quarter of 2022.

It included groups such as TXT, ENHYPEN, SEVENTEEN, NU’EST and others as well.

All eyes are on the Grammy-nominated group’s future as their latest release was the viral hit song Permission to Dance in July 2021. The group’s last Korean album release was the four-million-plus seller BE.

Following that, the phenomenal K-pop group swept the world off its feet with multiple concerts, collaborations, and history-making scenarios almost every week, until they took a break in December 2021.

Analyst report predicts a BTS album comeback in mid-2022

joe #LESSERAFIM @elsserafim



*The report from January said it's a March debut so the information is not consistent. Take with a grain of salt. [UNOFFICIAL] Meritz Securities Report from today reveals HYBE's new girlgroup is set to debut in May 2022 with a digital single*The report from January said it's a March debut so the information is not consistent. Take with a grain of salt. #HYBENGG [UNOFFICIAL] Meritz Securities Report from today reveals HYBE's new girlgroup is set to debut in May 2022 with a digital single*The report from January said it's a March debut so the information is not consistent. Take with a grain of salt. #HYBENGG https://t.co/edfsQGvHJX

In the first week of December last year, BIGHIT MUSIC announced BTS' second long-term vacation with a promise to return with an offline concert in March this year.

The dates for Seoul’s offline concert have long been announced, and the same was extended to Las Vegas. The group will attend the Grammys and perform in the US just a few days later.

BTS springing into action has made ARMYs curious. With group members posting pictures from sound recording studios, they sense a release coming - only lacking any knowledge about the dates. Meritz Securities Report gives them a better chance to buckle up.

The prediction report states that the group will return with a regular album in April, with the speculated sales target being 5.4 million. It also predicts some activities in Seoul and Busan. For June, it predicted a global concert and a Japanese single.

Business analysts predict reports about entertainment companies and the groups are common in the industry, but they have a hit-or-miss chance of turning true. An October report predicted Stray Kids’ world tour in 2022, and interestingly, JYP Entertainment did announce a world tour plan in the group’s Step Out series.

With members back in the recording and dance studio, fans believe a comeback is near. A South Korean news outlet also reported that the group might be releasing a surprise song during the Seoul concert.

ARMYs now wait with bated breath for the Seoul concert. Many also believe a world tour is being discussed. As for the albums, whether the releases will be as predicted in the analyst reports or not remains to be seen.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul