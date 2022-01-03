Stray Kids’ Step Out 2022: Two albums, world tour, 2 Kids Room and more

JYP Entertainment released Stray Kids’ highly-awaited Step Out 2022 schedule on December 31, 2021. The video gave a glimpse into what STAYs can expect from the group this year and it’s loaded with content. Ever since winning Mnet’s Kingdom: Legendary War, Stray Kids have been on an upwards trajectory, releasing content after content for their rising fandom.

The self-producing boy group Stray Kids will be releasing much more content for fans to enjoy. These include a fan meeting, a highly-anticipated and previously rumored world tour, the return of favorite variety series, a pop-up store and other things.

Step Out 2022 schedule reveals Stray Kids' passionate goals for 2022

no one did it like STEP OUT 2019-2022no one did it like @Stray_Kids i’m so proud to be stay, it’s no easy to set the goals and met almost all of them for 3 consecutive years skz’s passion for music is incredible and 2022 will be our year yet again lets goo 🔥🔥🔥 STEP OUT 2019-2022 no one did it like @Stray_Kids i’m so proud to be stay, it’s no easy to set the goals and met almost all of them for 3 consecutive years skz’s passion for music is incredible and 2022 will be our year yet again lets goo 🔥🔥🔥 https://t.co/JrvmIc4oMQ

A concept unique to Stray Kids is its Step Out series. At the beginning of each year, the group releases a video recapping its many activities (and achievements) in the previous year and lists out future projects. As Stray Kids ticked off all of last year's Step Out activities, fans awaited Step Out 2022 with bated breath.

The release of Step Out 2022 brought with it a celebration in the STAY fandom. The Korean-Australian rapper, Felix, again became the group’s unofficial narrator and bowled them away with his new look. The video showed him “presenting” the recap and future expectations.

Stray Kids’ new goals set for 2022 are ambitious and passionate, but also things that fans know the group can accomplish. First off, the eight-member group will be hosting its 2nd Fan Meeting and 2 Kids Room 2022. The latter is a series where two members talk their heart out after being put together in a room. Fans loved the episodes for being raw and showing the members’ feelings towards each other.

Notably, the second world tour has STAYs excited too, as the fandom has grown considerably since the group’s last canceled tour in March 2020. A pop-up store for SKZOO merchandise, Stray Kids’ cartoon animal avatar, will also be organized sometime this year in South Korea.

The group’s next goals for 2022 were releasing two albums and starting off their second world tour. Considering Stray Kids worked non-stop since Kingdom (the group released a full album, a special holiday album, multiple SKZ-Records and SKZ-Players, etc.), in just six months, two albums don’t surprise fans much.

Moreover, it seemed like JYP Entertainment heard fans’ cries as Step Out 2022 mentioned an album featuring all SKZ-Player and SKZ-Records. The Player and Records are the members’ original songs or dance or vocal covers released only on YouTube. The former is released with a music video while the latter only has a cover photo.

The final two content releases teased in Step Out 2022 are a TV Reality show and SKZFLIX. The video didn’t reveal anything about SKZFLIX but the name suggests it will be connected to movies. It might be a movie about the members or a fan event.

The Step Out 2022 video gave fans a glimpse into the overall official schedule for next year, minus the nitty-gritties. However, knowing the million-selling group Stray Kids, the group will continue churning out more content for fans.

