‘Thunderous’ Stray Kids reportedly gearing up for a world tour in 2022

JYP Entertainment’s financial report in SK증권 of October 29 reveals a Stray Kids world tour next year, in 2022. A Twitter user who translates business and related K-pop agencies' financial reports summarized the report to keep international fans up-to-date.
They highlighted the main aspects from the information, one of which is the highly-anticipated world tour of JYP’s self-producing group, Stray Kids.
Financial K-media report mentions an upcoming world tour for Stray Kids in 2022
The report, translated by Twitter user @im_jammed, indicate predictions of multiple profitable aspects set to come forth from the "big four" K-pop companies, JYP, SM, YG, and HYBE. Under JYP artists, the report reveals four new debut groups in 2021-2022, TWICE and Japanese group NiziU’s dome tour and Stray Kids' world tour in 2022.
With varied reactions from multiple fandoms, the STAY fandom is the happiest of all. Since their exemplary stage performances and win at Mnet’s Kingdom: Legendary War, Stray Kids’ popularity has cemented them as one of the most prominent fourth-generation boy groups.
As per the report, Stray Kids will be “resuming” their global tour, implying they might start touring from Europe. In March 2020, JYP Entertainment announced the cancelation of Stray Kids’ world tour District 9: Unlock in Europe due to COVID.
With countless instances of Stray Kids members, especially Felix, expressing their desire to perform in front of old and new fans, the STAY fandom is celebrating this rumor.
The canceled 2020 European tour included Madrid, Berlin, London, Brussels, Paris and Moscow. As the tweet explicitly states “resumes”, the aforementioned cities are highly likely to be included.
However, considering the group's massive growth from March 2020 to October 2021, it is also possible that the company will introduce additional cities and dates as well.
Meanwhile, some fans are agitated at the news as they believe the company will soon start neglecting the current idol groups. The reports also do not mention ITZY, which has disappointed fans.
In other news, Stray Kids has earned the title of the only JYP artist to sell one million copies with NOEASY, showcasing the jump in popularity. Earlier reports also speculated that the group will be returning with a repackaged album in November. Stray Kids being Stray Kids, however, managed to stay tight-lipped about the comeback in multiple fan video calls.