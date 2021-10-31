‘Thunderous’ Stray Kids reportedly gearing up for a world tour in 2022

JYP Entertainment’s financial report in SK증권 of October 29 reveals a Stray Kids world tour next year, in 2022. A Twitter user who translates business and related K-pop agencies' financial reports summarized the report to keep international fans up-to-date.

They highlighted the main aspects from the information, one of which is the highly-anticipated world tour of JYP’s self-producing group, Stray Kids.

Financial K-media report mentions an upcoming world tour for Stray Kids in 2022

오락-님 @im_jammed JYP (SK증권/211029)



Main contents of the report:

- 4 rookie groups are planning to debut this year to next year.

- 'Million-seller' Stray Kids will increase its profit contribution when the global tour resumes next year.

- TWICE and NiziU's dome tour is expected next year. JYP (SK증권/211029)Main contents of the report:- 4 rookie groups are planning to debut this year to next year.- 'Million-seller' Stray Kids will increase its profit contribution when the global tour resumes next year.- TWICE and NiziU's dome tour is expected next year. https://t.co/MBgoKP2UA9

The report, translated by Twitter user @im_jammed, indicate predictions of multiple profitable aspects set to come forth from the "big four" K-pop companies, JYP, SM, YG, and HYBE. Under JYP artists, the report reveals four new debut groups in 2021-2022, TWICE and Japanese group NiziU’s dome tour and Stray Kids' world tour in 2022.

With varied reactions from multiple fandoms, the STAY fandom is the happiest of all. Since their exemplary stage performances and win at Mnet’s Kingdom: Legendary War, Stray Kids’ popularity has cemented them as one of the most prominent fourth-generation boy groups.

As per the report, Stray Kids will be “resuming” their global tour, implying they might start touring from Europe. In March 2020, JYP Entertainment announced the cancelation of Stray Kids’ world tour District 9: Unlock in Europe due to COVID.

With countless instances of Stray Kids members, especially Felix, expressing their desire to perform in front of old and new fans, the STAY fandom is celebrating this rumor.

Check out some reactions below:

Walt Disney Studios ⚪️ @skznewsupdates Everyone, let’s keep wearing our masks, stay safe and get vaccinated if you haven’t yet, cause we might be getting that @Stray_Kids world tour next year. 👀 Everyone, let’s keep wearing our masks, stay safe and get vaccinated if you haven’t yet, cause we might be getting that @Stray_Kids world tour next year. 👀

nora @starkids0325 since we’re talking about skz world tour, here are my favorite pictures. since we’re talking about skz world tour, here are my favorite pictures. https://t.co/I6XBPjW5sL

ًsari 𓆈 @mazeinmiroh no because stays have been hungry for a world tour just as much as skz, i just know that everytime skz is going to yell SORIKKUN the ceilings will be on the verge of falling down, the stage is going to shake and the floors are going to crack a bit no because stays have been hungry for a world tour just as much as skz, i just know that everytime skz is going to yell SORIKKUN the ceilings will be on the verge of falling down, the stage is going to shake and the floors are going to crack a bit

ira ♡ @heartz4skz skz : World Tour

stays getting tickets: skz : World Tourstays getting tickets: https://t.co/uAQvYUQViv

Tee 🕊 @StrayKidsNotes fr skz world tour next yr be like: fr skz world tour next yr be like: https://t.co/YOxgYgLT48

Sam🦋🦋 @linoholiC_ if skz ever perform wolfgang in the world tour concerts, stays jst gonna bark n howl like wolves in the stadium! tht's gonna be one of the best kpop sensations!! if skz ever perform wolfgang in the world tour concerts, stays jst gonna bark n howl like wolves in the stadium! tht's gonna be one of the best kpop sensations!!

b ↯ @noeasyprint NO BECAUSE A SKZ WORLD TOUR AFTER ALMOST 2 YEARS OF GROWTH THE DIFFERENCE IS GONNA BE INSANE NO BECAUSE A SKZ WORLD TOUR AFTER ALMOST 2 YEARS OF GROWTH THE DIFFERENCE IS GONNA BE INSANE

sky 🦇♡! @rskyelix can this dude pull up?? I need money in case skz goes on world tour can this dude pull up?? I need money in case skz goes on world tour https://t.co/3BhYaAbfTu

The canceled 2020 European tour included Madrid, Berlin, London, Brussels, Paris and Moscow. As the tweet explicitly states “resumes”, the aforementioned cities are highly likely to be included.

However, considering the group's massive growth from March 2020 to October 2021, it is also possible that the company will introduce additional cities and dates as well.

Meanwhile, some fans are agitated at the news as they believe the company will soon start neglecting the current idol groups. The reports also do not mention ITZY, which has disappointed fans.

In other news, Stray Kids has earned the title of the only JYP artist to sell one million copies with NOEASY, showcasing the jump in popularity. Earlier reports also speculated that the group will be returning with a repackaged album in November. Stray Kids being Stray Kids, however, managed to stay tight-lipped about the comeback in multiple fan video calls.

