What's the meaning behind TWICE's jersey numbers in The Feels MV? 

JYP's girl group TWICE has entered the competitive Korean-artists-making-English-songs market with The Feels, their first-ever English song released on October 1.

The nine-member group's heart-fluttering prom song currently sits at a whopping 61.3 million views on YouTube. While the music does enough justice to the beautiful production set and the girls' outfits, fans wonder about the mystery behind their jersey numbers.

Here's what each TWICE members cheer-leader outfit numbers mean in The Feels music video

Among the multiple outfits TWICE show off their beauty in, their cheer-leader jersey-inspired outfits attract more attention. TWICE's first English song, The Feels, made quite the waves. It includes specific references from their previous iconic songs, such as What is Love? and others.

While fans put on their detective glasses and found the references, one thing they can't wrap their minds across is the members' jersey numbers and their significance.

Tzuyu

The talented member chose Number 25 for no other reason than just because she thinks it looks fantastic. She had the same opinion years ago as now. It doesn’t have any emotional or personal meaning behind it, but rather a straightforward reason it looks great.

Chaeyoung

Chaeyoung chose the number 29, and it has a deep meaning for her. The digits are meant to be read as separate - 2 and 9. The ‘2’ signifies the group TWICE, whereas the ‘9’ represents the members in the group.

Dahyun

Number 7 is lucky for Dahyun and also her best choice for everything. There are many reasons why seven is Dahyun’s number. She’s the seventh oldest member in TWICE and was born on July 7 (7/7).

Mina

Mina’s choice of number 37 as her favourite is a wordplay in her name. All this while, Mina has been wearing her name on the jerseys and slaying it. Three is pronounced as ‘Mi’ and seven as ‘Na’ in Japanese. Hence, ‘37’ literally means ‘MiNa’. Talk about being a multilingual queen.

Sana

Sana’s choice of her favourite number was also pretty simple. Just like Dahyun, she chose her birth month, December. While some fans also say that she initially wanted another number, but as another member picked it up, she went with Plan B and chose 12.

Jihyo

Jihyo’s choice of her favourite number, 21, is both a number-play on her birthday and emotional. She was born on February 1, 1997, so that makes it 2/1. Another reason is that for her, ‘2’ represents TWICE and ‘1’ represents their fandom, ONCE.

Momo

Momo always dons a number 64 jersey because it makes her feel closer to home. Her father is a football/soccer fan and would casually play the sport with the number 64. So she ended up choosing her father’s jersey number as her favourite.

Jeongyeon

The savage TWICE member Jeongyeon chose a number as bold as her, number 0. Her reason for selecting zero as her favourite number was both simple and intelligent. It was because she had no favourite number in the first place. While others could spring up emotional meanings or a combination of their birthdays, Jeongyeon just went with a straight zero.

Nayeon

The members’ love for number nine and the group knows no bounds. Nayeon ended up picking number 9 as her favourite number for two reasons. First, TWICE being only complete with all the nine members. Second, because her birth month, September, is also the ninth month of the year.

The numbers TWICE members’ cheer-leader outfits have are the same as their favourite numbers they chose four years ago during their Japanese promotions. The members are usually seen wearing the same numbered jerseys.

Check out the music video for The Feels here:

Meanwhile, TWICE has released details about their upcoming album. The group’s third full album, Formula Of Love: O+T=<3, will be released on November 11, 2 PM KST. There has also been speculation of them holding their first offline concert in December.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar