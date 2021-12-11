"BE is absolute art": Fans rejoice as BTS sweeps MAMA 2021 for fourth consecutive year

BTS won the album of the year award at the 2021 Mnet Asian Music Awards (MAMA). This is the band's fourth consecutive win, however, they were not present to collect the award in person, due to new restrictions put in place by the South Korean government for travelers returning from international destinations.

BTS was awarded the Daesang at MAMA for their album BE at the award ceremony, which was held on December 11 at CJ ENM Studio Center in Paju City. Among the many awards that are handed out every year, the Album of the Year award is one of the most important ones, and hence BTS Army was on cloud nine after their favorite band won.

they all worked hard on it. it's a self produced album, they write/co-wrote the songs, they put blood, sweat and tears for it.

🏆Artist of the Year

🏆Song of the Year (Butter)

🏆Album of the Year (BE)

What albums of BTS won previously at MAMA?

Previous awards handed to BTS at MAMA include Album of the Year in 2018 for Love Yourself: Tear. Subsequently, they won the same award with two of their following albums that include Map Of The Soul: PERSONA and Map Of The Soul: 7.

Others to be nominated in the category at MAMA along with BTS include aespa's Savage, IU's Lilac, and NCT 127's Sticker.

BTS' album BE received a lot of love for instilling a sense of hope among its fans when they felt down and depressed by the pandemic and the lockdowns. The album had expressed that despite anxiety and fear, one must overcome it.

BTS is currently on an extended break and for the first time since the seven-member group debuted, they are spending quality time with family during the holidays. The members usually perform or attend award ceremonies at this time.

The band consisting of RM, Suga, J-Hope, Jin, Jimin, V, and Jungkook returned from Los Angeles, California after performing at a four-part concert at the SoFi Stadium. They also performed at the Jingle Ball with other artists in the US. BTS also took the opportunity to appear on Papa Mochi's The Late Late Show With James Corden.

They also did a surprise Crossway Concert for James Corden and surprised many fans. The biggest surprise of all was when the seven members launched their official Instagram handles. They followed each other and began posting pictures and stories, to get a feel of the new app.

