'One for the K-Pop history book': Brave Girls' emotional MAMA 2021 speech wins hearts online

The 2021 Met Asian Music Awards (MAMA) saw a tearful speech by popular K-Pop girl group Brave Girls. They received the KTO Breakout Artist Award at the award ceremony, which was held at CJ ENM Studio Center in Paju on December 11.

The group has had a wild ride this year as they were on the verge of getting disbanded before they climbed back to some of the biggest music charts. Brave Girls swept every chart with their song Rollin, which was released back in 2017.

Minyoung revealed Brave Girls was on the verge of disbandment at MAMA 2021

In their emotional speech, one of the members, Minyoung, said, "My heart is beating so much right now. In fact, Brave Girls were set to be disbanded this year..."

She then added, "MAMA is an award ceremony that I have always wanted to attend even before I became a singer. We are here today, not just because of our efforts, but more thanks to because of the many people who supported us. We will show you an even better side of us in the future."

The band's current lineup includes members Minyoung, Yujeong, Eunji, and Yuna.

Fans react to Brave Girls' win at MAMA 2021

Fans were extremely moved by the group's speech and reacted to it on social networking sites. While some said the award was something that would be recorded in history, many were happy that the group did not disband as had been revealed by the members.

A screenshot of fan reactions (allkpop)

Many fans also applauded the members for their patience and perseverance over the years. They worked hard despite not being recognized, and the MAMA 2021 award is testament to their hard work and determination.

Brave Girls also performed at MAMA 2021. They sang Rollin along with their new song, Chi Mat Ba Ram. The four members received the awards all dressed in white. Many fans also thanked the band for keeping them company and entertaining them during a tough time -- the pandemic.

Edited by Saman