Fans left concerned after NCT DREAM's Jisung was reportedly seen in pain at 2021 MAMAs pre-recording 

Rumors of NCT DREAM member Jisung writhing in pain at the Mnet Asian Music Awards pre-recording have left fans concerned.
The young idol’s relatively short career, which began in 2016, has been fraught with injuries, especially in the last two years. In November of 2022, he was forced to take a hiatus due to a knee injury, and was unable to take part in NCT’s Resonance. Reports of the latest incident have become a topic of worry for fans of NCT.
NCT DREAM's Jisung continued to perform despite being in obvious pain
Some lucky fans were invited to attend the pre-recording of NCT Dream’s performance at the upcoming Mnet Asian Music Awards (MAMAs). This once-in-a-lifetime opportunity, though, quickly soured after some fans spotted Jisung holding his back, obviously in pain. Although the 19-year-old idol continued to perform and did not sit down when offered a chair, several viewers were left concerned.
The NCT Dream member’s injury gradually became more evident after Jisung spoke to the audience. His weak voice hinted at something serious. The ever-charming idol, though, did not want to let his fans down and continued to smile and wave at them.
Other members of NCT DREAM did not take long to notice the maknae's evident discomfort, with several asking if he was okay. Many in the audience stated that Chenle even suggested that he leave the stage to rest, a suggestion which Jisung himself rejected.
The news of the idol's injury unleashed a flood of reactions on Twitter, with many wishing him luck and love.
Even as NCT fans showed concern, they were taken aback by his dedication and determination to continue performing despite being in pain.
Many also pointed out how fellow NCT DREAM member Chenle is always there to support and check up on the idol, regardless of the situation.
With the release date of NCT’s 2021 comeback coming closer, Jisung’s injury could not have come at a worse time. Several fans were left concerned that the NCT DREAM maknae would not be able to do promotions for the upcoming album. Given how he missed promotions back in 2020 due to a knee injury, many are hoping he has a speedy recovery.
Meanwhile, NCT’s third full length album, Universe, is all set to be released on December 14. NCT DREAM has been nominated for three awards at the MAMAs - Worldwide Fans’ Choice Top10, Best Male Group, and Dance Performance-Male Group for the song Hot Sauce.