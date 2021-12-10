Fans left concerned after NCT DREAM's Jisung was reportedly seen in pain at 2021 MAMAs pre-recording 

Rumors of NCT DREAM member Jisung writhing in pain at the Mnet Asian Music Awards pre-recording have left fans concerned.

The young idol’s relatively short career, which began in 2016, has been fraught with injuries, especially in the last two years. In November of 2022, he was forced to take a hiatus due to a knee injury, and was unable to take part in NCT’s Resonance. Reports of the latest incident have become a topic of worry for fans of NCT.

NCT DREAM's Jisung continued to perform despite being in obvious pain

Some lucky fans were invited to attend the pre-recording of NCT Dream’s performance at the upcoming Mnet Asian Music Awards (MAMAs). This once-in-a-lifetime opportunity, though, quickly soured after some fans spotted Jisung holding his back, obviously in pain. Although the 19-year-old idol continued to perform and did not sit down when offered a chair, several viewers were left concerned.

빵가루 ◡̈ @pjsdiary saw some tweets of people who went to today’s mama prerecording saying jisung keeps on holding his back (bcs of his backpain)… :( saw some tweets of people who went to today’s mama prerecording saying jisung keeps on holding his back (bcs of his backpain)… :(

빵가루 ◡̈ @pjsdiary the staffs gave him a chair for him to sit on it and even the members told him to sit but seems like he doesn’t want to worry the fans who came so he just held it in 😭 the staffs gave him a chair for him to sit on it and even the members told him to sit but seems like he doesn’t want to worry the fans who came so he just held it in 😭

The NCT Dream member’s injury gradually became more evident after Jisung spoke to the audience. His weak voice hinted at something serious. The ever-charming idol, though, did not want to let his fans down and continued to smile and wave at them.

빵가루 ◡̈ @pjsdiary 😶‍🌫️ @my7lullaby 그리고 지성이 아파보이는데도 많이 웃어주고 티 안내려고 노력하는 것 같아보여서 맴찢 😭😭😭😭😭😭 뒷번호여서 처음엔 몰랐는데 멘트 할 때 약간 목소리에 힘이 없더라고요 아프지마 박지성,,,,,, 그리고 지성이 아파보이는데도 많이 웃어주고 티 안내려고 노력하는 것 같아보여서 맴찢 😭😭😭😭😭😭 뒷번호여서 처음엔 몰랐는데 멘트 할 때 약간 목소리에 힘이 없더라고요 아프지마 박지성,,,,,, op said eventhough jisung looks like he’s in a lot of pain, he keeps on smiling and tries to not make it obvious (that he’s in pain)… op didn’t realise it at first since they were at the back but when jisung was saying his ment, his voice sounds a bit weak ☹️ twitter.com/my7lullaby/sta… op said eventhough jisung looks like he’s in a lot of pain, he keeps on smiling and tries to not make it obvious (that he’s in pain)… op didn’t realise it at first since they were at the back but when jisung was saying his ment, his voice sounds a bit weak ☹️ twitter.com/my7lullaby/sta…

Other members of NCT DREAM did not take long to notice the maknae's evident discomfort, with several asking if he was okay. Many in the audience stated that Chenle even suggested that he leave the stage to rest, a suggestion which Jisung himself rejected.

The news of the idol's injury unleashed a flood of reactions on Twitter, with many wishing him luck and love.

JISUNG BASE @Jisungfess Praying circle:

🕯 🕯

🕯 🕯

PARK JISUNG!

🕯WILL ALWAYS BE 🕯

HEALTHY AND HAPPY

🕯 🕯

🕯 🕯 Praying circle: 🕯 🕯 🕯 🕯 PARK JISUNG! 🕯WILL ALWAYS BE 🕯 HEALTHY AND HAPPY 🕯 🕯 🕯 🕯

Even as NCT fans showed concern, they were taken aback by his dedication and determination to continue performing despite being in pain.

뀨💕 @renminrlse op say that jisung's back looked so bad, chenle keep taking care of him from beside saying "want to go down first?" and jisung say "no, it's okay" and monitoring from the stage



🥺 op say that jisung's back looked so bad, chenle keep taking care of him from beside saying "want to go down first?" and jisung say "no, it's okay" and monitoring from the stage🥺 https://t.co/Xa1jXh4p9s

Many also pointed out how fellow NCT DREAM member Chenle is always there to support and check up on the idol, regardless of the situation.

루씨 @chenleours Also theres a lot of kfans saying how chenji is just a real bff with each other. They kept whispering to each other and chenle took care of jisung and making sure jisung is okay from the start until the end of the prerec 🥺 Also theres a lot of kfans saying how chenji is just a real bff with each other. They kept whispering to each other and chenle took care of jisung and making sure jisung is okay from the start until the end of the prerec 🥺

Jaz🐰 || busy with upcoming FINALS📚 @13JMNana Jisung really did his best to give us the performance we wants to see. And the fact his holding his back pain today🤧 just to monitor the performance🤧.

I'm really worried and hoping his ok!! Jisung really did his best to give us the performance we wants to see. And the fact his holding his back pain today🤧 just to monitor the performance🤧. I'm really worried and hoping his ok!! https://t.co/3oDqI6JYxW

With the release date of NCT’s 2021 comeback coming closer, Jisung’s injury could not have come at a worse time. Several fans were left concerned that the NCT DREAM maknae would not be able to do promotions for the upcoming album. Given how he missed promotions back in 2020 due to a knee injury, many are hoping he has a speedy recovery.

peachiesung🍑🐹 @gingerjuice15 i'm so worried for jisung😔 hope his back gets well soon, he still managed to think about not worrying the fans and chose to hold the pain instead of sitting😭 i'm so worried for jisung😔 hope his back gets well soon, he still managed to think about not worrying the fans and chose to hold the pain instead of sitting😭 https://t.co/3XtLpNj1jW

aya @jeongyunonly jisung please prioritize your health ㅠㅠ jisung please prioritize your health ㅠㅠ

Meanwhile, NCT’s third full length album, Universe, is all set to be released on December 14. NCT DREAM has been nominated for three awards at the MAMAs - Worldwide Fans’ Choice Top10, Best Male Group, and Dance Performance-Male Group for the song Hot Sauce.

Edited by R. Elahi