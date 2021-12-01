Television adaption of NCT fan-fiction sparks netizens' ire by allegedly using NCT Dream's Jeno's name illegally

NCT Dream's Jeno is taking over the internet as fans and netizens express their disapproval of a television adaption of an NCT fanfiction using the artist's real name. According to various media reports, the NCT fanfiction, Dikta and Hukum, set in an alternative universe, uses the artist's name without his or his label agency SM Entertainment's permission.

These reports state that the novel does hint at other NCT members. The author changed their name during publishing. Only NCT Dream member Jeno's name remains unchanged in the novel and the TV adaptation.

Netizen's take to the internet about Jeno-name controversy

The blatant use of their favorite idol's name has enraged netizens from all over the globe, who are stressing that the artist is not a fictional character but a real human being. They have stormed the internet demanding respect for their favorite idol.

Fans are urging TV producers and the author of the novel to look at their favorite K-pop idol as not just a fictional character but a singer and songwriter belonging to the NCT Dream band. Fans believe that using their favorite idol's name will do his brand more harm than good.

The NCT artist owns the rights to his name and image. Lee Je-no is the lead dancer and rapper for the band while also being the sub-vocalist and face of the band.

NCT Dream is a sub-unit of the popular South Korean boy band NCT. They marked their debut on August 25, 2016, with their single "Chewing Gum". The band consists of seven members: Mark, Renjun, Lee Je-no, Haechan, Jaemin, Chenle and Jisung.

Known for their fresh and youthful appeal to teenagers, NCT Dream is the first South Korean band to consecutively appear on Billboard's "21 Under 21" list between 2018-2020. The band was also mentioned in Time magazine in 2018, under the "25 Most Influential Teens" list.

Edited by Sandeep Banerjee