Top 5 JungKook fanfiction from Wattpad

K-pop group BTS has constantly been growing in popularity over the years. Currently, they have a massive global fanbase that is madly in love with each member. One of the ways fans celebrate these idols is by creating fanfictions of their favorite entertainer.

Fanfiction has been part of various sub-cultures for many years and was also the dominant content on platforms like Tumblr. However, K-pop fanfiction's popularity has been mushrooming with the prevalence of the genre. As idols pop up, fanfiction follows.

South Korean singer/performer Jungkook, of BTS fame, is widely celebrated by his fans because he is considered a gentleman and noted for his incredible singing and dancing talents. Fans think of him as the ideal 'boyfriend material.'

In a Twitter poll, Jungkook ranked number one as an idol with a "Golden personality." Fans noted that he has always been attentive and respectful to the media and the BTS fandom since starting his career.

This article dives into the five best fanfiction stories created by K-pop fans, with Jungkook as the protagonist.

Fanfiction about Jungkook you must read

#5 - His Unhealthy Obsession

With 2.44 million views and 145 thousand likes, this short story of 60 parts is written from Jungkook and Meiko's perspective.

This story takes readers through the sinister world of a person with multiple personalities. It was written by Jungfudge, a writer on Wattpad who has seven stories, one of them with 1.21 million views.

In short, His Unhealthy Obsession is a story that all Jungkook fans should read.

#4 - Rivals

This is a popular fanfiction written by jiminfication. It 7.52 million views and 325 thousand likes.

Rivals is an ongoing story that consists of 52 parts so far. But each part is dense. It will take the reader approximately 3 hours and 30 minutes to get caught up with the story.

A fanfiction where two characters are rivals may sound like a cliché, but this novel is so popular that every reader will walk away feeling entertained by its dramatic storyline. Rivals is a surprisingly enjoyable read.

#3 - My Cruel Husband 1 & 2

The first story has a total of 11.4 million reads and more than 497 thousand likes. It consisted of 48 parts and was so popular that it spawned a sequel with 5.9 million reads and 305 thousand likes.

This fanfiction tells the story of Jeon Jungkook, a boy who agrees to marry Song Taehee (the reader) for two main reasons:

She is happy, although he isn't.

She does everything for him while he does everything for another woman.

My Cruel Husband takes readers on a roller coaster ride that is filled with dramatic twists and turns. Both long reads serve as excellent entertainment, especially for Jungkook and K-pop fans.

#2 - Wrong Number

This fanfiction consists of 75 parts and guarantees more than 10 hours of reading material. The story is crafted around a situation every starry-eyed fanboy or girl would want to experience.

The plot is based on text messages between a girl who despises labels, and a boy labeled the hottest man alive. Their unlikely relationship kicks off because of a text being delivered to the wrong number.

Wrong Number currently has 15.7 million reads and 586 thousand likes.

#1 - Blood Ink

With 40.7 million views and 1.6 million likes, Blood Ink is undoubtedly the most popular fanfiction about Jungkook.

In this story, the reader is the protagonist, and Junkook is a tattoo artist. A relationship slowly develops through many conversations.

This fanfiction has 75 parts and guarantees more than 10 hours of reading material. Written by pocketbangtan, this popular story has been widely acclaimed in the K-pop community. Blood Ink is equal parts riveting and entertaining.

