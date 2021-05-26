BTS' "hand-gesture" segment on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert wins hearts online 

The world's most popular septet, The Bangtan Boys, aka BTS, recently sent their armies of fans across the globe into a collective frenzy with their memorable appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.

Fresh off the humongous success of "Butter," BTS recently appeared on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert to deliver a celebratory performance. In addition, they also hosted a special segment for fans in which they introduced a host of fun hand gestures.

.@BTS_twt gives an exclusive look at new hand gestures that all the cool kids are going to be using next. #BTSonLSSC pic.twitter.com/JhHg25mpho — A Late Show (@colbertlateshow) May 26, 2021

Speaking more about the segment, it was none other than Kim Nam-Joon, aka RM, who informed fans about what exactly they had in store for them:

"Hi, this is RM from BTS. A few years ago, we helped popularise finger hearts, a symbol that means love and affection. But that's only one of many popular gestures we use, and tonight, me and the boys of BTS are going to teach you the rest!"

What followed next was a wholesome display of hand gestures by each BTS member, which soon ended up winning over their scores of fans online.

Fans go gaga over BTS' appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert ft. Professor J-Hope and Jungkook's "Vulcan salute"

The past few days have been monumental for the South Korean septet, with their second English-language single, "Butter," unanimously melting the hearts of fans and critics alike.

The song shot to the top of the streaming charts in record fashion, shattering numerous records across Spotify and YouTube in the process.

With their global influence scaling monumental heights with each passing day, BTS recently enamored fans with their undeniable screen presence during a memorable hand gesture segment on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.

Be it "Professor J-Hope's" impromptu gestures on human anatomy to Kim Tah-Yeung, aka V's, appealing "piece of pizza" gesture, BTS ended up stealing the show with their wholesome camaraderie and ever-chirpy personas.

One of the key highlights of the segment came from Jungkook, who proclaimed that he invented the popular Vulcan salute. He even went to the extent of cheekily stating that Star Trek were the ones who learned the "Live long and prosper" gesture from him.

Here are some of the reactions online as ARMYs collectively gushed over the septet's endearing antics on the show:

[VIDEO] BTS on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert #BTSonLSSC



🐯: Everybody knows this one. Which is giving a person bunny ears, its cute. But this is called the Double Bunny. It's stronger. More powerful. Dangerous. Beware the Double Bunny. Fear the Double Bunny pic.twitter.com/F0XZloGbZX — TTP 🌸 (@thetaeprint) May 26, 2021

hand gesture for internal organs - lesson by professor hope <3 pic.twitter.com/RJAbKjWWYj — αzii⁷ | bts7oclock on ig (@bts7oclock) May 26, 2021

They are natural comedians. BTS being relatable and fun during the hand gesture cut segment#BTSonLSSC pic.twitter.com/MFjwROWr5r — Ms.Winterbear💛 (@mswinterbear) May 26, 2021

If Jungkook says he invented the 'Live long and prosper' hand gesture than he did. And I'll defend him to my last breath.@BTS_twt #JUNGKOOK pic.twitter.com/g8vsoPoxut — Rosie⁷ ~ Piece of Peace 💜🧈 (@TheRedARMYRose) May 26, 2021

beware the double bunny, fear the double bunny! pic.twitter.com/p9zI9EFd69 — jungkook pics (@archiveskook) May 26, 2021

BTS teaching hand gestures - #V part



“But if u add a finger , piece of 🍕, looks delicious but remember , don’t eat your fingers “



SHSHSHSHSJ pic.twitter.com/AQpmhYOHhK — taehyung pics⚡️ (@taehyungpic) May 26, 2021

bts doing a segment about hand gestures to entertain us and even took efforts to speak in english is beyond endearing, just by a simple segment they already saved the whole show 😭 — 🦦 (@taesbutter) May 26, 2021

jungkook showing rock paper scissors hand gestures#BTSonLSSC pic.twitter.com/IJ41n5PBTC — JJK .PJM.BUTTER⁷ (@Bts_GoldJkParkJ) May 26, 2021

No but seeing BTS speaking in English fluently and comfortable just screams improvement, the fact they are being effortlessly funny while doing the hand gestures especially the fear the double bunny with taekook is so adorable 😭 THEY ARE SO ADORABLE AND TALENTED AT THE SAME TIME — lhai⁷ 🧈 (@vanteccino) May 26, 2021

Jungkook when he invented the Vulcan salute- “i invented it and star trek learned it from me” pic.twitter.com/0ia561n7mP — ggworld ⁷ 🧈 (@planetsuga) May 26, 2021

Be it the BBMA's stage or The Late Night Show with Stephen Colbert, BTS continues to make waves across various spectrums of entertainment on an unparalleled scale.