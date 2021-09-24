5 times K-pop idols covered Bollywood

Many K-pop idols have expressed their love for Bollywood cinema. Some have taken the extra step to pay their respects by covering the music, whether that be through dancing, singing, or both.

This article will feature some K-pop idols that have performed covers of famous Bollywood songs.

Which K-pop idols have covered Bollywood songs?

1) 3YE - 'Dilbar'

3YE didn't stop at a simple dance or vocal cover. The K-pop power trio prepared a vocal cover for the song and even performed their own choreography.

3YE is a K-pop girl group under GH Entertainment. They debuted on May 21, 2019 with their single "DMT." Most recently, the members of 3YE and K-pop boy group BIG got together to form the co-ed group 777, and released the single 'Presente' on August 10, 2021.

2) KARD - 'Bom Diggy'

KARD's J.Seph is known to be a fan of Bollywood music, so when KARD announced that they would be performing in India, fans were excited for what was to come. However, they didn't expect all of KARD to start jamming to the tunes of 'Bom Diggy.'

KARD is DSP Media's four-member co-ed group. They debuted on July 19, 2017 with an EP that featured all of their pre-debut singles. In an old interview, J.Seph had stated that he had watched the movie Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi, and proceeded to sing its title song.

3) Jang Hanbyul - 'Raabta'

K-pop star Hanbyul held a mini-tour in North East India back in 2019. He visited Dimapur, Diphu, and Kohima. During his concert in Diphu, Hanbyul covered 'Raabta,' a popular song from the Bollywood movie Agent Vinod.

Formerly, Hanbyul was the lead vocalist of Led Apple, a three-member rock band from South Korea. He is currently pursuing a solo career, and most recently guest-starred in Season 4 of Malaysia's I Can See Your Voice.

4) M.O.N.T - 'Hawayein'

In 2018, K-pop group M.O.N.T appeared at the Hornbill International Music Festival in Nagaland for a performance. There, they covered 'Hawayein,' a song from Jab Harry Met Sejal, which starred Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma as its front-runners.

PŔØFĔŞŚØŘ⚪ @Myself_Prince__ Kpop group "MONT" performed "Hawayein" in Hornbill festival, Nagaland.

There's a different craze for this song everywhere.



M.O.N.T originally started out as a trio featuring two vocalists and a rapper. Since then, they've begun to transition into a nine-member group, with some of the members appearing on the survival show Mix Nine.

5) IN2IT and AleXa - 'Bole Chudiyan'

In 2019, IN2IT held a collaboration tour with K-pop star AleXa where they performed in India together. They performed a special rendition of 'Bole Chudiyan,' and had donned traditional ethnic clothing for it.

Rolling Stone India @RollingStoneIN On Monday night South Korean group @Official_IN2IT and opening act #AleXa performed a dance cover of the song “Bole Chudiyan” from the Hindi film 'Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham.' It was a sight to behold as K-pop’s signature synchronization and fluidity met Bollywood’s color and beats On Monday night South Korean group @Official_IN2IT and opening act #AleXa performed a dance cover of the song “Bole Chudiyan” from the Hindi film 'Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham.' It was a sight to behold as K-pop’s signature synchronization and fluidity met Bollywood’s color and beats https://t.co/LtQJyI1yFO

The two K-pop acts have also performed a specially choreographed version of 'The Jawaani Song' from Student of the Year 2, which is currently available on IN2IT's official YouTube channel.

As Bollywood grows more and more popular in South Korea, fans hope to see more K-pop idols show their love for the genre. It also brings a sense of hope to fans who wish for K-pop acts to bring their world tour stops to India as well.

