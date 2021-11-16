Fans miss Winwin and ask for Lucas as SM drops NCT 2021 new teaser

The amalgamation of all NCT sub-units, NCT 2021, is coming soon but brings with it upset fans asking for Lucas’ inclusion and missing Winwin’s addition at the same time. On November 16 KST, SM Entertainment dropped a teaser poster consisting of 21 members of the group, announcing the start of photo teasers for their upcoming album, Universe.

The members-in-factory-vibe teasers are a silent dig at anyone who calls K-pop "manufactured." But the album excludes two members of the group, something that fans can’t agree with.

kei @wal4ngpera nct 2021 no lucas & winwin nct 2021 no lucas & winwin https://t.co/20diAnyR3x

‘Where is Lucas’ and ‘Winwin’ trend on Twitter as fans as agency released NCT 2021’s new concept photo

While 21 members might seem like a lot to outsiders, the K-pop group is made up of 23 members - a statement fans have been vehemently expressing on Twitter. The latest concept teaser for NCT 2021, much like the nuances in the previous one, excludes two members who are as important as anyone else - WayV’s Winwin and Lucas.

The concept poster shows Dream, 127, and WayV’s members on a conveyor belt of sorts. Members wear shades of blue, white and black as they stand expressionless. It also features the newest additions in the group, Sungchan, and Shotaro. While fans are glad to see the new members “get out of SM’s basement”, they’re upset with the upcoming album not including Lucas and Winwin.

The fandom, NCTzens, stay divided on the official confirmation of Universe album. They’re disappointed that they won’t be able to see the WayV members’ camaraderie on screen, while they’re happy for Winwin to achieve his acting dreams finally. Meanwhile, they’re still furious over the agency keeping Lucas on hiatus without properly clearing the stance.

Lia⁷ @JJMFLRTS_ When you realize that Winwin and Lucas won't be in NCT 2021: When you realize that Winwin and Lucas won't be in NCT 2021: https://t.co/rwraWCCYAo

aya @EXONCTDOTCOM Anyway, I know he's doing a bigger project in china rn so yep i'm so happy for him 😭 Anyway, I know he's doing a bigger project in china rn so yep i'm so happy for him 😭

cheri ✿ @dreamboylele no winwin... so we're not gonna be seeing a 2021 version of this =( no winwin... so we're not gonna be seeing a 2021 version of this =( https://t.co/jb3rFEIieY

kaye. @wwnnbae winwin’s not in nct 2021 and it’s OKAY. he’s doing something bigger in china so let’s just support him. winwin’s not in nct 2021 and it’s OKAY. he’s doing something bigger in china so let’s just support him.

Lalalah 🌼 @Sehunmhlk_ We will wait. Ok?? We love you! We wis all the best for you two lucas winwin 🤍 We will wait. Ok?? We love you! We wis all the best for you two lucas winwin 🤍 https://t.co/46T7cVd51k

mikay @jwsnoops ya'll can't expect winwin to drop out from his big solo project in china and join nct 2021 and have a 5secs line, he deserves better than that ya'll can't expect winwin to drop out from his big solo project in china and join nct 2021 and have a 5secs line, he deserves better than that

Lucas became embroiled in an ugly scandal, revolving around allegedly gaslighting and manipulating his ex-girlfriends, which came out in August. Since then, fans have debunked multiple claims and asked SM Entertainment to take action. Days later, the agency and Lucas posted an apology, announcing his hiatus.

Meanwhile, SM Entertainment confirmed that WinWin established his personal studio in China, focusing solely on his promotions in that country. The idol was recently confirmed to make his acting debut in The Shadow, an upcoming period-fantasy Chinese show.

ky @valentinoyuno since winwin is trending please support him in his first ever cdrama, the shadow! 🤍 since winwin is trending please support him in his first ever cdrama, the shadow! 🤍 https://t.co/1FiQlo1v11

Before NCT 2021, the three sub-units had come together for Resonance 2020 and 2018 Empathy. Universe will be released on December 14, 2021.

With less than a month to go until the release, tons of content awaits fans which might help them take their minds off the ones not included and enjoy the new album.

Edited by R. Elahi