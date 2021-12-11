Choi Siwon to miss MAMA 2021 due to positive COVID-19 diagnosis

South Korean actor and Super Junior member Choi Siwon is the latest celebrity to fall victim to the COVID-19 infection.

The idol-actor was all set to be a presenter at the upcoming Mnet Asian Music Awards (MAMA). In light of the positive COVID-19 result, the She Was Pretty actor will be forced to give the event a miss, much to the dismay of his fans.

Choi Siwon was supposed to be a presenter at the 2021 MAMAs

On December 10, Choi Siwon’s agency, SM Entertainment, released a statement announcing the actor’s status. The agency stated that the actor tested positive despite being fully vaccinated in what is considered a “breakthrough infection.”

Here is SM Entertainment's full statement:

"This morning (December 10), Choi Siwon tested positive for COVID-19. He had been fully vaccinated with two doses in September. As part of the precautions for his regular entertainment activities, he took a PCR COVID-19 test and received a positive result."

The agency added:

"He has halted all his scheduled activities and is in self-quarantine. He will no longer be able to attend the 2021 Mnet Asian Music Awards (2021 MAMA) as a presenter on December 11."

The agency also stated that everyone who was in contact with Siwon, including other members of Super Junior and staff, is being tested for COVID-19, and their reports are being awaited.

"All the other Super Junior members and the staff that had been in contact with him are being tested for COVID-19. Choi Siwon and the agency will actively follow the directions of the disease control authorities and we will do our best for his speedy recovery. We apologize for causing many people concern."

While the news has left several concerned, fans are taking some solace in the fact that the actor was asymptomatic and was only tested as a precaution.

greenbunny7 @greenbunny7 @soompi Post says test done as procedure. So he probably did not have symptoms. Important that people understand vaccine does not prevent transmission. It is to minimize symptoms. Please still follow safety protocols. @soompi Post says test done as procedure. So he probably did not have symptoms. Important that people understand vaccine does not prevent transmission. It is to minimize symptoms. Please still follow safety protocols.

Choi Siwon’s last on-screen appearance in the TVING web drama Work Later, Drink Now, had left fans astounded by the actor’s effortless charm as PD Kang. All will be hoping for his quick recovery and his return to the screen, both as an actor and as a Super Junior member.

For Daniel🍑 @danielf1117

And oh, the case in SK now sought the highest since the past few months. Everyone please be careful, the virus isn't gone yet.. @theseoulstory OMG i hope he take rest and speed recovery!And oh, the case in SK now sought the highest since the past few months. Everyone please be careful, the virus isn't gone yet.. @theseoulstory OMG i hope he take rest and speed recovery!And oh, the case in SK now sought the highest since the past few months. Everyone please be careful, the virus isn't gone yet..

• Pixi • @discount_juseyo @theseoulstory 🤧get well soon oppa. And hoping all the other members and staff may test negative. Wishing for your speedy and full recovery! @theseoulstory 🤧get well soon oppa. And hoping all the other members and staff may test negative. Wishing for your speedy and full recovery!

Lovely woon💙💜☀️🍉 @2Woonk @soompi Get well soon Siwon💙 I'm going to pray for your fast recovery. I hope he only gets minimal symptoms and a weak one disease @soompi Get well soon Siwon💙 I'm going to pray for your fast recovery. I hope he only gets minimal symptoms and a weak one disease

Meanwhile, the MAMA 2021 has also been shrouded by the coronavirus.

Wanna One’s much-awaited reunion at the pre-recording of the event was canceled after a crew member tested positive. While the rest of the band and the crew have tested negative, in the interest of maximum safety, their performance will be entirely pre-recorded, and they will not participate in the live broadcast on December 11.

minu @girlstar_MBb @theseoulstory So mama is causing everyone to get isolated 😅 why not cancel it so everyone can be healthy @theseoulstory So mama is causing everyone to get isolated 😅 why not cancel it so everyone can be healthy

The influx of the virus has made several netizens wonder why the MAMA 2021 can’t be postponed to a safer date or done virtually.

