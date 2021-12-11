Where to watch MAMA 2021: Live streaming details, start time, lineup and all you need to know 

One of the most eagerly anticipated events in the South Korean entertainment industry, Mnet Asian Music Awards 2021 (MAMA 2021), is all set to take place on December 11, 2021.

Despite being overshadowed by several idols backing out due to COVID-19 diagnosis, the excitement for this year’s MAMA is palpable, given the impressive line up, the eagerly awaited Wanna One reunion, and the coveted awards at stake.

This year's event, which will take place at CJ ENM Contents World in Paju, will follow the “Make Some Noise” theme.

According to the organisers, it will also serve as a platform for artists and their followers to engage with one another in a variety of ways. They stated that MAMA 2021 seeks to bring K-pop enthusiasts from all over the world together.

Where to Watch MAMA 2021?

Arguably the biggest South Korean music award show of the year, MAMA 2021 will be hosted by South Korean singer, aka “Nation’s Fairy,” Lee Hyori.

While the event will be broadcast live on the music channel MNet on December 11, people who don't have access to it can watch through a variety of mediums. Several YouTube channels, including Mnet K-pop YouTube, Mnet TV YouTube, KCON Official, among others, will be broadcasting the event live.

MAMA 2021 will also be available for viewing on VLive.

Here’s the full list of where you can watch the show:

International fans can view the event here. (Image via Mnet)

When to watch MAMA 2021?

This year, the main award ceremony will kick off at 6 pm KST on December 11, and continue till 11.30 pm. Prior to this, there will be a red carpet ceremony, which will start at 4 pm KST.

For international viewers, the timings are:

Pacific Time: 1 am PT

Central Time: 3 am CT

Eastern Time: 4 am ET

British Time: 9 am GMT

European Time: 10 am CET

Indian Time: 2.30 pm IST

Philippine Time: 5 pm PHT

Japan Time: 6 pm JST

Australian Time: 6.30 pm ACST

Thailand Time: 4 pm ICT

Indonesia Time: 4 pm WIB

What does the line-up look like?

MAMA 2021 boasts of an enviable line up. It includes top fourth-generation groups including aespa, Stray Kids, TXT, ATEEZ, ENHYPEN, INI, JO1, NCT 127, NCT DREAM, Brave Girls and ITZY. MNet’s newest girl group Kep1er is also scheduled to perform at the event.

Apart from them, fans also eagerly await the long due reunion of Wanna One, albeit only virtually, given a COVID-19 scare.

Adding an international touch to the ceremony will be none other than Ed Sheeran. Crew from the popular dance reality program Street Woman Fighter will also give special performances this year.

One of the most anticipated events at MAMA 2021, though, is the ambitious collaboration between some of the biggest fourth generation K-Pop idols. Titled “BlooM the Sound,” MAMA 2021 has teased an epic opening performance with Stray Kids’ Hyunjin, Wooyoung from ATEEZ, Yeonjun from TXT, Yeji from ITZY, Karina from aespa, and Heeseung from ENHYPEN.

Also Read Article Continues below

MAMA 2021 has announced that Twitter’s live voting will continue till the Mnet show starts.

Edited by Rhythm Bhatia