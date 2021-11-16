Wanna One set to reunite at 2021 MAMA for a special performance

Fans of Wanna One are celebrating the temporary group's momentous reunion at this year's MAMA show.

The group, which disbanded in 2019, ran for about two years until all of the members' contracts ended. However, the project group, meant to be temporary, left a huge mark on the K-pop industry.

Wanna One to perform at 2021 MAMA without Lai Kuan Lin

Wanna One, managed by both Swing Entertainment and CJ E&M, has officially been scheduled to reunite at this year's MAMA show.

While details of the group's setlist are unknown, fans are regardless celebrating the monumental return of the much-loved K-pop boy group. The performance will take place on December 11, 2021, the day of the award show.

Unfortunately, Lai Kuan Lin will not be attending the reunion. He was a trainee under Cube Entertainment until he filed and won a lawsuit against the company. In June 2021, the verdict came in and he was able to terminate his contract.

The group's line-up came to fruition from season two of Mnet's most-popular idol-survival show, Produce 101. The members consisted of idol trainees and people who had already debuted as an idol, including a member of NU'EST and Hotshot.

Wanna One officially debuted on August 7, 2017, and officially disbanded on December 31, 2018. However, the lot reunited for a final concert in January 2019.

The K-pop boy group was extremely popular during their active years, comparable to I.O.I, the season one winners of Produce 101. They scored 16 brand advertisements during their debut year, with many of the members appearing on several popular TV shows.

In 2017, the group won Best K-pop Artist of 2017 in a Gallup Korea survey and was placed second in the 30 "Power People" survey conducted by news agency Ilgan Sports.

Fans reacted to the group's confirmed appearance with a variety of emotions.

𝟒:𝐃 @haeyaasky Wanna One : disb*nded



also Wanna One in 2021 : Wanna One : disb*nded also Wanna One in 2021 : https://t.co/PGhSLpliNk

am @amwoojinie w1 members said it’s not wanna one if not full members ☹️🥺 w1 members said it’s not wanna one if not full members ☹️🥺

훈🍒 @danjihoon_ i just love how wannables resurrect from the grave after receiving news about w1 reunion i just love how wannables resurrect from the grave after receiving news about w1 reunion

With Wanna One's confirmation, many wonder which other artists will be performing at MAMA this year. Speculation and other information regarding the line-up can be found here.

Meanwhile, nominees for this year's award show have been announced. The voting period has already started, with fans organizing "mass-vote" parties for their desired nominees. Several fans felt that other artists were robbed of nominations, such as EXO's Kai and ATEEZ.

Edited by R. Elahi