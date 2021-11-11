KAI, ATEEZ and more: 5 artists fans believe were robbed of MAMA 2021 nominations

MAMA 2021 nominations were met with multiple fandoms’ disgruntled lamentations as they believed their favorites were robbed of their much-deserved nominations. These included fans of artists like EXO’s KAI and Taemin as solo artists and groups such as ATEEZ. The Mnet Asian Music Awards (MAMA) are considered one of the top year-end music shows in South Korea.

Even being nominated at the coveted MAMA awards is considered a big feat. To see their favorite artists, who broke records throughout the year and went viral, not to be nominated for the awards has left many fans furious.

MAMA 2021 nominations: K-pop celebrities that deserved a nomination according to fans

As BTS, Stray Kids, aespa, STAYC, Brave Girls, SEVENTEEN, and more earned a couple of nominations, fans of multiple K-pop artists noticed that their idols had been snubbed entirely. The artists did make a spot in the Worldwide Fans’ Choice Top 10 (which has 30+ names), but not in categories that they truly deserved, as per fans.

1) ATEEZ

Aurora @stweetiny ATEEZ didn’t get nominated for best dance performance?? FOR REAL???

MAMA 2021 already rigged from the beginning ATEEZ didn’t get nominated for best dance performance?? FOR REAL???MAMA 2021 already rigged from the beginning https://t.co/zMMqB9JktA

awh k/ia || atiny help rt📌 @seong_gzng imagine ATEEZ performing on MAMA 2021 and putting mnet on full shame for not including them in the best dance performance male group nominee imagine ATEEZ performing on MAMA 2021 and putting mnet on full shame for not including them in the best dance performance male group nominee

The popular fourth-generation boy group ATEEZ made its fierce mark on the K-pop world the moment they debuted. ATEEZ’s stage aura is no joke. Their phenomenal performances on Kingdom: Legendary War and their latest comeback with Deja Vu have been well-lauded.

With always showcasing powerful performances, almost-theatrical moves, synchronization, and more, fans were disappointed to not find ATEEZ in the Best Performance Group Male category.

2) EXO’s Kai

#kai #exo #mmmh Mmmh not nominated in best dance performance in MAMA 2021 is the biggest joke this year Mmmh not nominated in best dance performance in MAMA 2021 is the biggest joke this year #kai #exo #mmmh https://t.co/zqMSfke88V

نوير💉D-94🍑 @Myeone_2 Hello @MnetMAMA , I think you haven't noticed but you forgot to reupload exo kai song mmmh ( @weareoneEXO )'s nomination for Best Dance Performance solo on MAMA 2021. Please fix this. Hello @MnetMAMA, I think you haven't noticed but you forgot to reupload exo kai song mmmh (@weareoneEXO )'s nomination for Best Dance Performance solo on MAMA 2021. Please fix this. https://t.co/e74zO6afE4

No conversation about K-pop’s best dancers of all time can go around without mentioning EXO’s Kai. A legendary dancer, Kai did receive a nomination in the Best Male Artist category. Still, fans believe his iconic dance for Mmmh deserved a Best Dance Performance Solo nomination.

The body wave in the chorus even made headlines as no:ze, his backup dancer, went viral. Meanwhile, Kai has finally released a teaser for his upcoming solo album, Peaches.

3) THE BOYZ

vi @tyunkaiz the boyz and txt not getting the dance performance nominations is unbelievable after every choreo they've done (being silent about road to kingdom and kingdom) #MAMA2021 the boyz and txt not getting the dance performance nominations is unbelievable after every choreo they've done (being silent about road to kingdom and kingdom) #MAMA2021

Another incredible performance group, fans believe THE BOYZ were snubbed from their much-deserved Best Dance Performance nomination at the MAMA 2021. They’ve shown energetic, grandiose stages in the entirety of 2021, whether it be on Kingdom: Legendary War or their recent comebacks. Fans called Mnet “anti talent.”

4) EXO’s Taemin

Taemin’s solo song Advice was released before he left for his enlistment, and garnered an epic reception. Classic catchy moves, dissing haters in the lyrics, Taemin's attire, and more made his solo EP of the same name stand out and go viral. A fan captured the disappointment perfectly by saying, “Taemin doesn’t need MAMA, MAMA needs Taemin,” and added a clip of one of his legendary MAMA stages.

5) SEVENTEEN’s Hoshi

camille 🪐❤‍🔥 @quartzlatte can hoshi perform spider at mama I want everyone to feel humiliated can hoshi perform spider at mama I want everyone to feel humiliated

ami 🦋 | ✧༄❀☼ @_moomoobebe I just realized that Hoshi's Spider came out this year as well! Such a disservice to not have been nominated in 2021 MAMA for Best Dance Perf - solo.



It's so well-choreographed, it fits the theme of the song so well (I mean it literally does look like a spider web??? omg?) I just realized that Hoshi's Spider came out this year as well! Such a disservice to not have been nominated in 2021 MAMA for Best Dance Perf - solo.It's so well-choreographed, it fits the theme of the song so well (I mean it literally does look like a spider web??? omg?) https://t.co/iD284wqr5Y

Last but not least, Hoshi’s intricate choreography with metal-frame props for his solo mixtape Spider’s title track of the same name not receiving a nomination stunned fans. Hoshi and his dancers, at various intervals, replicate a spider’s body and movements as Hoshi sways from one metal frame to the next. He even starts the performance hanging upside down like a spider.

Other artists fans believe were snubbed at the MAMA 2021 are Sunmi, MAMAMOO, Chungha, and KEY, among others.

Note: The article reflects the views of the writer.

