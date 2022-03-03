×
BTS Deco Kit: Release date, where to buy, products, and all you need to know 

The Deco Kit (Image via HYBE Merch)
Aashi Sengar
ANALYST
Modified Mar 03, 2022 02:54 PM IST
Feature

BTS is coming out with brand new merch, The Deco Kit. For those unfamiliar, the deco kit is a stationary kit and will allow users to make DIY scrapbooks.

The “Deco Kit” trailer introduces each member one by one with a DIY and scrapbooking aesthetic.

Pre-orders for the kit will begin on March 4 at 11:00 am KST. The official release date for the kit is scheduled for March 21 for the Korean market and March 24 for the Japanese market.

The DECO KIT can be purchased from either the Weverse Shop Global, BTS Japan Official Shop, or the Universal Music Store.

Contents of BTS Deco Kit

Note sets (deco books, notebooks with locks), photo sets (instant photo sets, photocard sets, random photocards, deco films), sticker packs (deco stickers, clear stickers, photo stickers, cut sticker packs), masking tape sets, and memo pads are all included in the kit.

HYBE also released a video teaser alongside the merch announcement. The short video and photos show a DIY aesthetic featuring all the members.

HYBE has previously launched the Enhypen deco package, which includes a notepad, notebook, accordion book, photoset, polaroid set, photocard set, stickers, washi tape, notepad, and deco film. The enhypen deco package is priced at $26 and ARMYs can expect similar pricing for the BTS one.

BTS Deco Kit inclusions (Part 1)CONTENTSOutboxNote Set: Deco Book, Note Book w/ LockPhoto Set: Instant photo set (14 ea), PC set (7ea), Random PC (1 of 7), Deco FilmSticker Pack (21 sheets)Masking Tape Set (2ea)Memo Pad (56p) https://t.co/jj4u8PhuOn

The teaser video for the kit features new looks by some of the members. Soon after the merch announcement, fans started trending ‘Blond Jimin’ and ‘Black mullet Yoongi.’ Jungkook’s purple hair also grabbed the fans’ attention. After much speculation, they concluded that the video was shot somewhere around the Butter era.

The fact that BTS filmed for DECO KIT during Butter era almost an year ago.. We just can't even imagine the amount of unreleased content for the future#BTS @BTS_twthttps://t.co/TURPmqDdBj
HIS PURPLE HAIR https://t.co/4lxKOYCMo0

BTS is booked and busy in March. They will be holding a three-day concert in Seoul in March, followed by a concert in Las Vegas, US.

The band has also partnered with American retailers PacSun and Nordstrom to release an exclusive merch collection. PacSun is an American clothing retailer that offers its clients a wide range of products.

The band debuted the merch collection offline and online outlets on February 25. The collection features pieces from their Butter, Mic Drop, and Fake Love eras.

Edited by Srijan Sen
