BTS concert schedule 2022

After the sold-out shows in the USA during November 2021, BTS are coming back with even more tour dates, much to the joy of the ARMY.

Their agency, Big Hit Music, announced in February that the septet will be holding a three-day concert in their home country. The concert will take place in Seoul’s Jamsil Olympic Stadium in March.

The agency took to Weverse to announce the BTS Permission To Dance On Stage-Seoul performances, which will be held on March 10, 12, and 13.

BTS concert date and venues

BTS_official @bts_bighit

3월 12일, 전 세계 극장에서



글로벌 티켓 판매 오픈:

(*한국 및 아시아 지역은 24일 오전 10시(KST) 오픈 예정)



#BTS #방탄소년단 #PTDLIVEVIEWING #PTD_ON_STAGE_SEOUL 3월 12일, 전 세계 극장에서 #라이브뷰잉 으로 만나요!글로벌 티켓 판매 오픈: BTSPTDLIVECINEMAS.COM (*한국 및 아시아 지역은 24일 오전 10시(KST) 오픈 예정) <BTS PTD ON STAGE - SEOUL: LIVE VIEWING>3월 12일, 전 세계 극장에서 #라이브뷰잉 으로 만나요!🎫글로벌 티켓 판매 오픈: BTSPTDLIVECINEMAS.COM(*한국 및 아시아 지역은 24일 오전 10시(KST) 오픈 예정)#BTS #방탄소년단 #PTDLIVEVIEWING #PTD_ON_STAGE_SEOUL https://t.co/Z3sMpI73Ys

The concert will take place at the Seoul Olympic Stadium and will also be streamed online simultaneously. The concert will be broadcast live on March 10 and 13. The second show will be broadcast in theaters all across the world via live streaming.

Seoul leg

Thursday, March 10, 2022 7 pm KST/ with online streaming

Saturday, March 12, 2022 6 pm KST / with Global Theater live-viewing

Sunday, March 13, 2022 6 pm KST / with online streaming

Where: Jamsil Olympic Stadium, Seoul

Later in the month, Big Hit Music announced that the group's Permission to Dance On Stage tour will continue in April with four gigs at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. The agency notified ARMY on the fan community forum Weverse that the band will perform at the venue on April 8, April 9, April 15, and April 16.

The unique concert will take place at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, and the tour's final act will stream live on the internet.

The live online broadcast, dubbed "Live Play," will take place at the same time as the show itself, and specifics will be released in due time.

Las Vegas leg

7:30 PM Friday, April 8, 2022 7:30 pm PST

Saturday, April 9, 2022 7:30 pm PST

Friday, April 15, 2022 7:20 pm PST

Saturday, April 16, 2022 7:30 pm PST / with online live streaming

Where: The Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas

How to buy tickets for the concert?

Tickets for the Seoul show went on sale on February 24 and were an immediate sell out. The agency is yet to reveal the dates for Las Vegas tickets.

Priority will be given to people with ARMY membership, as they can apply for pre-sale on Weverse. Tickets can be bought from the TicketMaster website, under the "BTS GLOBAL OFFICIAL FANCLUB ARMY MEMBERSHIP PRESALE."

Those who do not have a membership or do not wish to obtain one can alternatively apply for Ticketmaster's "General Verified Fan Presale."

