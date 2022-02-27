BTS x Nordstrom merch collection: Where to buy, price, products, availability, and more

The BTS merch collection is now available at Nordstrom. The official line, created by HYBE, debuted at midnight on Friday, February 25, and consists of a wide range of BTS-themed products.

It includes gender-inclusive apparel, tees, sweatshirts, sweatpants, and hats, as well as stickers, flags, snow globes, keychains, pens, magnets, towels, and more.

The collection includes handpicked items inspired by the blockbuster songs Butter, Boy With Luv, DNA, Dynamite, and Mic Drop by the Grammy-nominated K-pop group. It is available in stores and online here.

The clothing items are available in sizes small through extra large and are gender-inclusive, ranging in price from $9 to $133.

This is wonderful news, especially for the international Army, who are doubtful of where and how to purchase merchandise. This large retailer has made it extremely simple and convenient.

The group's merchandise is quickly selling out. If readers miss out on the merch drop, Amazon and other retail outlets have a decent variety of themed merchandise.

More on BTS x Nordstrom merch collection

Fans can check out a few of Nordstrom's BTS-themed merchandise below.

Boy With Luv Blanket for $30.80 and DNA Chunky Knit Beanie for $38.50 (Image via Nordstrom)

Butter Pouch for $29 (Image via Nordstrom)

miniminimalist⁷ @kkyulxkkyul Went to Nordstrom and picked up a couple of their BTS merch Went to Nordstrom and picked up a couple of their BTS merch 😊 https://t.co/iwELiy6S18

Fans flocked to check out the merchandise because of its impressive variety and availability.

Followers express excitement on social media about purchasing Butter singer's merchandise in stores with huge lines

Here's how fans reacted to buying the K-pop group's merchandise from HYBE's very first official line.

Steph⁷ @yoongisleftnip #bts They didn't have alot of stuff at the chicago event but I'm happy with what I got. The lines running a bit long but good luck to anyone trying to get merch! #Nordstrom They didn't have alot of stuff at the chicago event but I'm happy with what I got. The lines running a bit long but good luck to anyone trying to get merch! #Nordstrom #bts https://t.co/qOlBXVGGGW

Jiniya_𝓨𝓸𝓾𝓻𝓼🍓 @Jiniya1204

merch lauch first day in the US. They gave me a wrist band to get in.



JIN TRENDING SONGS DOMINATION

Listening to long charting OST @BTS_twt #JIN 's voice at Nordstrom South Coast Plaza!l #BTS merch lauch first day in the US. They gave me a wrist band to get in.JIN TRENDING SONGS DOMINATIONListening to long charting OST #Yours_Jin and best joyful song #SuperTuna_Jin by #BTS JIN #방탄소년단진 #JIN's voice at Nordstrom South Coast Plaza!l #BTS merch lauch first day in the US. They gave me a wrist band to get in. JIN TRENDING SONGS DOMINATION Listening to long charting OST #Yours_Jin and best joyful song #SuperTuna_Jin by #BTSJIN #방탄소년단진 @BTS_twt https://t.co/BZpB5siU0d

The band has gained a lot of popularity through its great music, remarkable choreography, impactful messages, and contagious energy. It's no surprise that every artist wants to collaborate with them, and every brand wants to work with them.

The group's recent release also comes just days after they released new schedules for their Permission to Dance tour, which kicks off in Las Vegas on April 8.

The boy group will perform four nights at Sin City's Allegiant Stadium, whereas the live broadcast event LIVE PLAY in LAS VEGAS will occur at the nearby MGM Grand Garden Arena. The concert will be live-streamed on April 16 for fans who want to enjoy it from home.

