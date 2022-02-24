HYBE records the highest revenue in K-pop history by surpassing 1 trillion won

HYBE, which is BTS and TXT's management company, is once again setting records and dominating the Korean music industry.

justin PS5 🎮 @tubatuprint



TXT on Artist Highlight:



• 2nd full album, EP in Japan on BB200 for 14 weeks

• Ranked on BB200 year-end chart

• #5 on BB200

• #1 on Oricon Weekly Album Chart for 5 consecutive albums



@TXT_members #TOMORROWXTOGETHER HYBE Conference Call for 4Q21TXT on Artist Highlight:• 2nd full album, EP in Japan on BB200 for 14 weeks• Ranked on BB200 year-end chart• #5 on BB200• #1 on Oricon Weekly Album Chart for 5 consecutive albums HYBE Conference Call for 4Q21TXT on Artist Highlight:• 2nd full album, EP in Japan on BB200 for 14 weeks• Ranked on BB200 year-end chart• #5 on BB200• #1 on Oricon Weekly Album Chart for 5 consecutive albums@TXT_members #TOMORROWXTOGETHER https://t.co/IQFc71QqKI

The agency released its Q4 2021 Earnings Report on February 22, a yearly revenue record covering album sales, advertising sales, concert earnings, and more.

The year before, its annual earnings reached 1 trillion KRW ($838,399,200), covering in-person and online concerts. It is the first Korean music agency to do so.

More about HYBE’s dominance in the Korean music industry

Several businesses have suffered financial losses as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, while HYBE's sales have skyrocketed to new heights. Concert ticket sales in 2021 soared by 980.5 percent over the previous year, bringing in a total of 49.7 billion KRW ($41,672,605).

hobi hobi⁷ 💖 @daegustiger after the allegiant concerts bts will have performed at the top 3 most expensive stadiums in the world .. crazy after the allegiant concerts bts will have performed at the top 3 most expensive stadiums in the world .. crazy https://t.co/h5UFC8twIm

The majority of those earnings, 49.7 billion KRW, came from BTS's PERMISSION TO DANCE concert in Los Angeles in the fourth quarter of 2021.

The $1.05 billion purchase of ITHACA Holdings, a US media company that handles singers like Justin Bieber, enhanced revenue.

BTS Charts & Translations⁷ @charts_k "HYBE has become the first Korean music agency to surpass 1 trillion won ($838M) in annual sales. @BTS_twt was the leading factor behind the solid performance..Analysts attribute the surge to the big success achieved by BTS' concerts in LA, which drew more than 210,000 fans." "HYBE has become the first Korean music agency to surpass 1 trillion won ($838M) in annual sales. @BTS_twt was the leading factor behind the solid performance..Analysts attribute the surge to the big success achieved by BTS' concerts in LA, which drew more than 210,000 fans." https://t.co/wFyDvWtSu2

Weverse, a platform that allows fans to interact with artists, is the agency's initial venture into social media.

Monthly visitors have increased by 45 percent since the end of 2020, due to new arrivals such as the girl group BLACKPINK. The consumer base opens up the possibility of selling exclusive content.

Pop Base @PopBase BTS will play four Las Vegas stadium shows at the 65,000+ capacity Allegiant Stadium in April. BTS will play four Las Vegas stadium shows at the 65,000+ capacity Allegiant Stadium in April. https://t.co/IJM3vys5Q5

ENHYPEN UPDATES @enhypenupdates



They won a total of 6 trophies in TTA's 2nd half voting for winning Best Global Artist, Best Artist in the Philippines, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, and UK!



_members ENHYPEN won "Artist in the Second Half of 2021 (Best Global Artist)" on Top Ten Awards! 🥳They won a total of 6 trophies in TTA's 2nd half voting for winning Best Global Artist, Best Artist in the Philippines, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, and UK! @ENHYPEN _members @ENHYPEN ENHYPEN won "Artist in the Second Half of 2021 (Best Global Artist)" on Top Ten Awards! 🥳🎉They won a total of 6 trophies in TTA's 2nd half voting for winning Best Global Artist, Best Artist in the Philippines, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, and UK! 🏆@ENHYPEN_members @ENHYPEN https://t.co/Ctr1LdAUFz

In addition, the agency has announced some major plans for the year 2022. It intends to enter the NFT market by the middle of the year and launch new games this summer. BTS, TXT, and ENHYPEN will be performing in both domestic and international settings. This includes BTS's much-anticipated world tour.

Rize(ia) @rize0t7addict So BTS,who showed up at the AMAs with 4 sold out LA SOFi Stadium Concerts(where THE Super Bowl took place later on)& won The Artist of the Year. Now they're gonna show up at the Grammys with 4 sold out Vegas Allegiant Stadium Concerts,,,win or not,,their impact is undeniable So BTS,who showed up at the AMAs with 4 sold out LA SOFi Stadium Concerts(where THE Super Bowl took place later on)& won The Artist of the Year. Now they're gonna show up at the Grammys with 4 sold out Vegas Allegiant Stadium Concerts,,,win or not,,their impact is undeniable https://t.co/GyhQS1Dh7I

There are great plans for artists in 2022, according to the HYBE IR Conference call for the 4th quarter 2021 report, as nations get the epidemic under control. TXT and ENHYPEN will perform their first live concerts since their debut, which is certain to delight fans.

캍` @pshflckr



OMFG!! ''...other hybe artist will also have offline performances. ENHYPEN are planning to hold OFFLINE concert performances for the first time since debut.''OMFG!! ''...other hybe artist will also have offline performances. ENHYPEN are planning to hold OFFLINE concert performances for the first time since debut.''OMFG!! 😭 https://t.co/W9hX0phYgA

BTS will be doing three in-person concerts in March, according to BIGHIT MUSIC.

BTS_official @bts_bighit

Broadcast to cinemas worldwide March 12 only!



Global Cinema Tickets on Sale Now!

Book your ticket:

(*Tickets for Asia go on sale on Feb 24 at 10AM KST)



#BTS #PTDLIVEVIEWING #PTD_ON_STAGE_SEOUL Broadcast to cinemas worldwide March 12 only!Global Cinema Tickets on Sale Now!Book your ticket: BTSPTDLIVECINEMAS.COM (*Tickets for Asia go on sale on Feb 24 at 10AM KST) <BTS PTD ON STAGE - SEOUL: LIVE VIEWING>Broadcast to cinemas worldwide March 12 only!🎫 Global Cinema Tickets on Sale Now!Book your ticket: BTSPTDLIVECINEMAS.COM(*Tickets for Asia go on sale on Feb 24 at 10AM KST)#BTS #PTDLIVEVIEWING #PTD_ON_STAGE_SEOUL https://t.co/AGBrzzjMY1

pies🧸🫒 @kttypies BTS, TXT and ENHYPEN OFFLINE CONCERT IS COMING!



This is going to be big — 2022 is indeed a big year for BigHit Music and HYBE. Get ready everyone!♡ BTS, TXT and ENHYPEN OFFLINE CONCERT IS COMING! This is going to be big — 2022 is indeed a big year for BigHit Music and HYBE. Get ready everyone!♡ https://t.co/qN9mYSqDHC

K-pop boy group BTS is one of the major prospects over the company's future revenues. Kim Seok-jin, the eldest member, has until the end of the year to complete his mandatory military service.

Military duty is required to be completed for at least 18 months. Kim Seok-jin, whose stage name is Jin, has been granted an exemption from reporting for duty due to a law that allows pop singers to do so.

Other BTS members will also serve in the military at certain periods. This casts doubt on the group's capacity to perform.

By acquiring ITHACA and nurturing other artists, such as the boy group SEVENTEEN, HYBE has managed to maximize its profit.

Edited by R. Elahi