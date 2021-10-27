TXT give a mysterious message in cinematic solo teasers for B-side track 'Frost'

TXT’s upcoming Japanese release Chaotic Wonderland seems to have put the boys in mysterious circumstances, as they released solo cinematic posters for B-side track, Frost. Individual teasers show the five members in pain as they struggle with the chaos around them.
HYBE’s groups - BTS and Tomorrow X Together - weave in complex storylines with each of their releases, creating their universe. Chaotic Wonderland’s dark version posters seem to take fans deeper into their storyline, giving hints at the potential story of their characters.
TXT drops cinematic solo posters for ‘Frost’ with mysterious dialogues
Tomorrow X Together released Frost teaser posters on October 27, KST, soon after Huening Kai’s TuKiRa ended. The posters give off a snow prince vibe, connecting their Chaotic Wonderland teasers where they’re all dressed in black and possibly stuck inside a frozen world. The wonderland can also be synonymous with Alice’s wonderland, but on the darker side, as flowers are blooming inside the snowy bushes.
Frost teasers too spin a tale.
Soobin: “Carried away by a name, I’m in chaos”
Yeonjun: “Even though spring is here, there’s warmth nowhere”
Beomgyu: “The frozen meaning, in front of the name”
Taehyun: “Dwelling inside the unfamiliar name”
Huening Kai: “Even if I call that name, there’s only a cold breath”
MOAs (fandom name) have been trying to decipher the easter eggs in the posters and connect the storyline. Read some of their theories below:
Meanwhile, the five-member group’s Chaotic Wonderland teaser photos were in complete contrast to Frost's photos. The former had a pastel-colored candy world.
In other news, the group's recent album The Chaos Chapter: FREEZE became the longest-charting K-pop album on Billboard in 2021. The album is currently in its 21st week on the chart. It even re-entered the Tastemaker Albums chart at No. 2 in the previous week.
More about HYBE's Tomorrow X Together
Tomorrow X Together debuted in 2019 under HYBE Labels, home to BTS. Debuting after the globally-famous group, the young boys debuted not as rookies but with a high bar of expectations already set for them.
The five-member group debuted with a fun, supernatural concept and takes pride in telling the stories of today, of Gen Z. In an interview with NME magazine about their latest comeback, The Chaos Chapter: Fight or Escape, the group mentioned what distinguishes them from their sunbaes, BTS. Yeonjun replied,
"We tell stories of our generation, a generation at the crux of growth.”
Meanwhile, the Frost music video will be released on October 28, 12 AM KST, and Chaotic Wonderland will be released on November 10, 2021.