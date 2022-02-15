BTS V’s painting by Korean painter Lee Dong-yeon features in Ulsan Art Exhibition under “Korea Fantasy” theme

Global sensation BTS V has become the ideal source of inspiration for many painters and artists.

On January 3, Lee Dong-yeon, a Korean painter, posted his painting of V on social media. He created a stunning picture of the pop star and displayed it at an art exhibition in Ulsan, with the theme being “Korea Fantasy.”

The artist created other paintings for the Ulsan International Art Fair 2021 on the "Korea Fantasy" theme, including women dressed in traditional Korean Hanboks, which depict Korean culture.

The Ulsan International Art Fair 2021 (UIAF2021) took place for the first time at the Ulsan Exhibition and Convention Center in 2021.

More than 3,000 people attended the VIP event at the Ulsan International Art Fair. Furthermore, 1500 works of art were being displayed simultaneously in the hopes that people would be able to appreciate works that are not available in Ulsan without having to travel to Seoul or Busan.

The exhibition was also covered by Korean media.

Last year, famous Korean painter Jung Hun-sung also made V’s painting, and that also went viral after BTS Army spotted it on social media.

solitude @jacinto_sol @Taehyungimpact Wow! I think V’s an amazing artist that’s why he can be an inspiration to other artists as well. Hope to see this work of art in person someday. @bts_bighit @Taehyungimpact Wow! I think V’s an amazing artist that’s why he can be an inspiration to other artists as well. Hope to see this work of art in person someday. @bts_bighit

BTS V also loves to express himself by creating any form of art piece, and he is a huge Van Gogh fan. He enjoys the flexibility of art, from painting the iconic elongated face on a canvas to literally painting it on the backside of his jacket.

BTS V's painting by Korean painter Lee Dong-yeon

Kim Tae-hyung, also known by his stage name V, is a singer and songwriter from South Korea. He is a member of the K-Pop boy group BTS as a vocalist.

V is also well-known as a motivation to many painters and has appeared in numerous art exhibits globally. His murals and paintings made the front pages of newspapers and television broadcasts.

Lee Dong-yeon, a Korean painter, also beautifully admired V in his painting's caption:

“I found the shape of V by taking a picture one by one with blue oriental ink. By scattering silver foil on it, the stars in the night sky and the real star V harmonize to form a new universe. In the 16th edition, the girl who sees the stars is painted with silver lines.”

After fans appreciated the artist for the viral painting of V, Lee Dong-yeon also posted solo paintings of each of BTS' members on February 10, 2022. Here's a glimpse of his work, which includes a painting of all BTS members.

V's painting was also recently included in an episode of the popular Korean television show The Return of Superman.

Niii♡🐳 @niataetae

Omg blue haired prince



#taehyung

#v @BTS_twt Wooooowwww i thought it was a painting lolOmg blue haired prince Wooooowwww i thought it was a painting lol😂💙💙Omg blue haired prince👑#taehyung #v @BTS_twt https://t.co/CepmziKfeN

This isn't the first time BTS V has motivated an artist to create a work of art. An ARMY on Twitter had previously discovered that famous artist Jung Hun-sung had drawn a portrait of the singer and had even published a video of the entire process.

The abilities were impeccable, as it took time to recognize that it wasn't just an edited photo but an original painting, even after witnessing the process. On February 18, 2021, he shared the first artwork, and on March 8, 2021, he posted the second.

Jung Hun-sung, an exceptionally talented painter, has also painted a few other superstars, including Oscar-winning film Parasite director Bong Joon-ho. His art is notable for its outstanding use of highlights and shadows, which he accomplishes quite effortlessly. He has released some behind-the-scenes videos on YouTube, and he even holds live painting classes there frequently.

BTS Army was ecstatic when BTS V's painting went viral again, and this is how they reacted on social media

THV🎄 @Taehyungimpact Omg taehyung became a muse for korean painter,Lee Dong-yeon and it was featured in an art exhibition in ulsan, korea and even newspaper wrote about it! With the theme “korea fantasy”. He’s indeed become every artist’s dream collab and muse. Omg taehyung became a muse for korean painter,Lee Dong-yeon and it was featured in an art exhibition in ulsan, korea and even newspaper wrote about it! With the theme “korea fantasy”. He’s indeed become every artist’s dream collab and muse. https://t.co/WT7m56foQ8

Also Read Article Continues below

Many artists and fans look forward to BTS V for a variety of reasons, including his extremely melodious deep voice, flawless visuals, and reputation as a fashion icon. BTS Army was delighted that they were able to see his magnificent painting again this time.

Edited by R. Elahi