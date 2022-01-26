‘The Return of Superman’ confirms Baek Sung-hyun and daughter’s appearance

On January 26, KBS2’s The Return of Superman announced that actor Baek Sung-hyun and his daughter will be joining the show's cast.

The actor’s daughter, Baek Seo-yoon, is only 14 months old, and the series will focus on showing his everyday life as a new father to the audience. Here's everything fans need to know about Baek Sung-hyun and family on The Return of Superman.

Baek Sung-hyun and family join the cast of 'The Return of Superman'

The Return of Superman has welcomed a new addition to their current family cast. Actor Baek Sung-hyun and his daughter, Seo-yoon, will appear on the show starting next February. The production cast met the 14-month old child and charmed them in their first meeting.

As per Herald POP, Seo-yoon surprised everyone on the sets of the show with certain skills and abilities that are uncommon for a 14-month old baby. Moreover, the team revealed that they look forward to showcasing Baek Sung-hyun’s warm visuals and a unique fun side that is only possible while he tries to navigate the journey of being a new father with his daughter.

The Return of Superman currently has professional football player Park Joo-ho with his three kids and trot singer Park Hyun-bin with his two kids as part of the cast. The show’s concept features fathers taking care of their children as the wives are given some time off to relax.

However, the show is also changing its narrative as Japanese TV personality and single mother Sayuri Fujita became the Superwoman and appeared on the show with son Zen. The reality-variety show has become a popular entertainment series for audiences to see a whole new side of celebrities as parents.

More about Baek Sung-hyun

The actor debuted as a child in the movie I Wish For What Is Forbidden To Me in 1994. Since then, he has starred in multiple famous projects such as Stairway to Heaven, Damo, Emperor of the Sea as a child. As an adult, he starred in Melody of Love, Iris 2, Doctors and Voice.

Baek Sung-hyun married his non-celebrity girlfriend of four years in April 2020 and welcomed Seo-yoon in the same year in October. He returned straight to work after the baby’s birth for the filming of Voice 4, where he reprised his role from the first season.

Meanwhile, the actor's first episode of The Return of Superman will air in February. No specific episode or release date has been announced yet.

Edited by Danyal Arabi