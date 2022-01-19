“EXO-Ls are aunts and uncles again”: Fans celebrate the birth of EXO Chen’s second child on Twitter

On January 19, 2022, SM Entertainment confirmed that EXO Chen’s wife gave birth to their second child. The identity of the baby has not been revealed. Prior to the agency’s confirmation, multiple reports claimed that he became a father of two, leading fans, irrespective of the group they follow, to shower the idol and his wife with blessings.

With the birth of their second child, the idol and his non-celebrity wife have become a family of four. The couple was previously blessed with a daughter on April 24, 2020.

EXO’s Chen and wife welcome second child as Twitter erupts in celebration

aeri ♡ @yeppeunphixo9 CONGRATULATIONS DADDY CHEN!!!!!!! WE WISH THAT YOU AND YOUR FAMILY WILL ALWAYS BE HEALTHY. WE'RE SO HAPPY FOR YOU <3333 ♡♡ CONGRATULATIONS DADDY CHEN!!!!!!! WE WISH THAT YOU AND YOUR FAMILY WILL ALWAYS BE HEALTHY. WE'RE SO HAPPY FOR YOU <3333 ♡♡ https://t.co/5TKtLK0bj2

Kim Jong-dae, famously known as Chen of the boy group EXO, has welcomed a new member to his family. The idol has become a father again, much to the joy of EXO-ls and K-Pop stans.

A representative from SM Entertainment confirmed the news to Newsen. The couple were reported to be expecting their second child a month ago, in mid-November.

The news of the idol welcoming his second child has turned EXO-ls to call themselves “proud aunt and uncles” again. They are also trying their best to stop any negative information regarding the idol and his family by reporting hate accounts and filling their timelines with blessings.

busy na sa acads :( @yeollowmeg isn't it wholesome? knowing jongdae's living his best life with his family and with exo ♡ isn't it wholesome? knowing jongdae's living his best life with his family and with exo ♡

ur local crystal @elyxionbieber MINI JONGDAE #2 WAS BORN OMG OMG CONGRATS KIM JONGDAE!!!!! 🤍🤍🤍🤍 MINI JONGDAE #2 WAS BORN OMG OMG CONGRATS KIM JONGDAE!!!!! 🤍🤍🤍🤍

“Jongdae” and “Chen” currently trend No. 1 and No. 4 on the worldwide Twitter trends list. Take a look at fans celebrating the news below:

🎂🍧 CHENd.ol tembiK𝒜Ist 🍉🎂 @MataBesarO_O our niece/nephew born today on 19/1/2022 Congrats kim jongdae and family ahhhhour niece/nephew born today on 19/1/2022 Congrats kim jongdae and family ahhhh 😍 our niece/nephew born today on 19/1/2022 😭😭😭 https://t.co/NftngiXr31

𝚂𝚝𝚎𝚙𝚑𝚊𝚗𝚒𝚎 (𝚒𝚊 💉🩺📚) @tephiekhyll and once again, exol's are aunts and uncles again! 🥺 and once again, exol's are aunts and uncles again! 🥺❤

ari ❀ @oshcuddles April and January the birth months of Jongdae’s beautiful children. So happy for him 🥺 April and January the birth months of Jongdae’s beautiful children. So happy for him 🥺

َrei @baeksual protect jongdae & his fam at all cost !! protect jongdae & his fam at all cost !!

𝐄𝐗𝐎 @exopredict KIM JONGDAE, AN AMAZING FATHER OF TWO KIDS KIM JONGDAE, AN AMAZING FATHER OF TWO KIDS 😭😭😭😭😭😭

The EXO member enlisted in the military on October 26, 2020 and is currently an active soldier. The idol made headlines when he took a day off to celebrate his daughter’s one-year birthday in April last year, which led the media to call her “a princess.” Reportedly, he will be discharged from the military on April 26, 2022.

The idol broke the news of having a fiance and his marriage plans on January 13, 2020. At the same time, he also announced that his to-be wife was expecting. There were no changes to EXO’s lineups, and millions of fans celebrated the news. However, multiple Korean fansites shut down too.

Also Read Article Continues below

Although not active, Chen still appeared in the top 25 Boy Group Brand Member Reputation rankings for November and December of 2021. Meanwhile, Suho, Chanyeol, and Baekhyun too are currently enlisted in the military. Xiumin, Lay, Kai, D.O., and Sehun are active as soloists.

Edited by Sandeep Banerjee