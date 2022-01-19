“EXO-Ls are aunts and uncles again”: Fans celebrate the birth of EXO Chen’s second child on Twitter

On January 19, 2022, SM Entertainment confirmed that EXO Chen’s wife gave birth to their second child. The identity of the baby has not been revealed. Prior to the agency’s confirmation, multiple reports claimed that he became a father of two, leading fans, irrespective of the group they follow, to shower the idol and his wife with blessings.
With the birth of their second child, the idol and his non-celebrity wife have become a family of four. The couple was previously blessed with a daughter on April 24, 2020.
EXO’s Chen and wife welcome second child as Twitter erupts in celebration
Kim Jong-dae, famously known as Chen of the boy group EXO, has welcomed a new member to his family. The idol has become a father again, much to the joy of EXO-ls and K-Pop stans.
A representative from SM Entertainment confirmed the news to Newsen. The couple were reported to be expecting their second child a month ago, in mid-November.
The news of the idol welcoming his second child has turned EXO-ls to call themselves “proud aunt and uncles” again. They are also trying their best to stop any negative information regarding the idol and his family by reporting hate accounts and filling their timelines with blessings.
“Jongdae” and “Chen” currently trend No. 1 and No. 4 on the worldwide Twitter trends list. Take a look at fans celebrating the news below:
The EXO member enlisted in the military on October 26, 2020 and is currently an active soldier. The idol made headlines when he took a day off to celebrate his daughter’s one-year birthday in April last year, which led the media to call her “a princess.” Reportedly, he will be discharged from the military on April 26, 2022.
The idol broke the news of having a fiance and his marriage plans on January 13, 2020. At the same time, he also announced that his to-be wife was expecting. There were no changes to EXO’s lineups, and millions of fans celebrated the news. However, multiple Korean fansites shut down too.
Although not active, Chen still appeared in the top 25 Boy Group Brand Member Reputation rankings for November and December of 2021. Meanwhile, Suho, Chanyeol, and Baekhyun too are currently enlisted in the military. Xiumin, Lay, Kai, D.O., and Sehun are active as soloists.