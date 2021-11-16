EXO-L land in celebration as EXO’s Chen and wife expect their second child

The second bundle of joy will be sweeping off EXO member Chen’s house as SM Entertainment confirmed his non-celebrity wife is expecting another child. Reports on November 16 stated that the Beautiful Goodbye singer’s wife is pregnant with their second child. Hours later, the idol’s agency confirmed the same.

Even though Chen is currently serving in the military (the idol enlisted in October last year), social media is abuzz with EXO-Ls celebrating the news of a new family member.

Fans are even requesting the popular kids show The Return of Superman to have Chen and his family appear as guests.

The 29-year-old singer-songwriter tied the knot with his non-celebrity girlfriend in mid-January last year. EXO’s Chen, real name Kim Jongdae, posted a handwritten letter penning words of honesty, love and promise to the fans. At the time of the announcement, his fiancee was already seven months pregnant.

Chen and his wife met with the arrival of their first child, a daughter, in April 2020. The idol took a leave from his duty and attended her first birthday in 2021, prompting many to label her as “The Princess.”

Twitter and other social media have erupted in celebration as fans showered the singer with all their love and support. Some fans brought up Chen’s desire to have a daughter and a son, which he revealed in The Return of Superman.

ari ｡˚ ⋆ @oshcuddles You know what’s beautiful? Jongdae is happy and he found someone who he can spend the rest of his life with and now their family is growing. ✨ You know what’s beautiful? Jongdae is happy and he found someone who he can spend the rest of his life with and now their family is growing. ✨

🍑🍧 CHENd.ol tembiK𝒜Ist 🍉🍑 @MataBesarO_O Manifesting Kim Jongdae and his child in The Return Of Superman. PD-nim jebal 🙏🏻🥺 Manifesting Kim Jongdae and his child in The Return Of Superman. PD-nim jebal 🙏🏻🥺 https://t.co/o2L5HVn954

🌸 사랑둥이 귀염둥이 세후니 🌸 @milkteus congratulations jongdae, wishing you a lifetime of happiness with your little family~! ✨ congratulations jongdae, wishing you a lifetime of happiness with your little family~! ✨

🍑 (2) @kjidanseur do you know what truly makes me happy? jongdae's bravery. jongdae is so brave that he no longer fears getting bashed; only choosing himself and his family. It's true that if you've already started building your own family, that'll be the only thing that matters. 😭💖 do you know what truly makes me happy? jongdae's bravery. jongdae is so brave that he no longer fears getting bashed; only choosing himself and his family. It's true that if you've already started building your own family, that'll be the only thing that matters. 😭💖

aeri-mom 🍑 @exokimxkai Jongdae's child having 8 uncles who are so rich. Imagine its their bday and suho would give them a house & lot. Jongdae's child having 8 uncles who are so rich. Imagine its their bday and suho would give them a house & lot.

Some posted hilarious predictions in the EXO family group as they say Chen’s baby has overthrown the group’s real maknae, Suho, yet again.

Some EXO-Ls have declared “war” against the antis, who might take the opportunity to spread negative news about Chen again.

ela 'ㅅ' @oshbaeksoo ok exo-ls are you ready to start ratio-ing antis? we are gonna put up a good fight whoever decides to mess with our jongdae. this means war ok exo-ls are you ready to start ratio-ing antis? we are gonna put up a good fight whoever decides to mess with our jongdae. this means war

ela 'ㅅ' @oshbaeksoo give them a good fight to remind them never to mess with the members or any of their family. and remember to not lose your morals while fighting!!!!!!!! give them a good fight to remind them never to mess with the members or any of their family. and remember to not lose your morals while fighting!!!!!!!!

Chen's loyal fan base

K-pop idols marrying or even being in a public relationship is a big no-no, especially for domestic fans. After announcing his marriage, multiple fanbases closed their accounts, and many demanded SM kick Chen out of the group. They believed he would hamper the group’s reputation.

Loyal fans rose to defend the idol as his letter consisted of multiple apologies. However, (a majority of) international fans are against the notion of idols being forced to apologize for living a normal life and having a family.

However, EXO’s Chen and iKON’s Bobby, who welcomed his first child in September 2021, are proving the conservative notions wrong. Both the idols are married, have kids, and are still active in their respective groups with their dignity (at least on the international front) intact.

Meanwhile, EXO’s Chen will reportedly be discharged from the military in April 2022.

