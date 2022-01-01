"Sweetest Boy": EXO's Kai welcomes the New Year with a cake and hidden message, makes fans emotional

K-pop group EXO's Kai, also known as Kim Jong-in, recorded a live video on his Instagram account to celebrate the new year. Kai surprised his fanbase with a vibrant five-tiered cake as part of the celebrations.

With just a few seconds left to mark the start of the new year, Kai lit the number-shaped candles and was ready to make a wish.

EXO Kai's heart-warming surprise

Kai has never shied away from showing love and appreciation towards his fans known as EXO-L. He had a surprise in store for all his beloved EXO-Ls who were watching him as he blew out the candles.

In the live video, Kai turns his moreish cake around to reveal even more candles, this time in the shape of the number 10. This signified that the K-pop group was celebrating 10 years of togetherness in 2022.

His sweet gesture made fans emotional as they quickly took to Twitter to congratulate and praise him, giddy with joy that he shared such an important occasion with them.

Kai definitely made the New Year special for all the fans who tuned in to watch him live on his Instagram account. It is little acts of love and kindness like this that make the bond stronger between EXO-Ls and their idols.

Based in Seoul, EXO is a South Korean-Chinese boy band that consists of nine talented members; Xiumin, Suho, Lay, Baekhyun, Chen, Chanyeol, D.O., Kai, and Sehun. Formed by SM Entertainment in 2011, the band made a dramatic debut in 2012 with their first mini-album Mama. Additionally, EXO even made it onto the Forbes Korea Power Celebrity list as one of the top five most powerful and influential celebrities in South Korea, maintaining such an elite status from 2014 to 2018. In total, the incredibly gifted band EXO has received 168 awards from 287 nominations.

The group is popular for its diverse discography with each of their albums having a clear-cut theme and sound, making sure to never repeat a concept. Some of the genres that the group has covered in their 7-year career include electropop, hip-hop, R&B, dance, as well as EDM.

