Fans rejoice as BTS are set to perform at the Grammys 2022

BTS will be performing at the Grammy Awards in 2022. On March 15, the Recording Academy unveiled the initial list of performers for the forthcoming 64th annual Grammy Awards.
The septet will perform alongside Billie Eilish, Olivia Rodrigo, Lil Nas X, Jack Harlow, Brandi Carlile, and Brothers Osborne, among others.
The group was nominated for Best Pop Duo/Group performance in November last year. This marked their second nomination in the category. Butter, the band's hit single, is nominated alongside Kiss Me More by Doja Cat and SZA, Coldplay's Higher Power, Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga's I Get a Kick Out of You, with Justin Bieber and Benny Blanco's Lonely rounding off the list.
Butter marks BTS' second nomination for the Best Pop Duo/Group category
The group was nominated for the category last year as well. The nominations for their hit Dynamite marked their first ever bow in the category at the Grammys.
The 2022 GRAMMY Awards will be televised live on the CBS Television Network on Sunday, April 3, 2022, at 8.00p.m. ET or 5.00p.m. PT. Furthermore, it will be available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+. The event will be hosted by Trevor Noah and will be broadcast live from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.
The group's nominated track, Butter, was a commercial success and topped the charts in South Korea, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, Singapore, and the United States, as well as Billboard's Global 200 list soon after its release. The song also charted in the top ten for more than 30 additional countries around the world.
Fans reacted to the news as expected, as they have been wishing for this performance for a while. Many are hoping they will get to witness an unprecedented performance with a brand new song.
ARMYs cannot stop boasting about the sold-out arena shows for the Las Vegas concert and the Grammy performance is just the cherry on top.
Fans are not shying away from calling out last year's snub either, where Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande's Rain on Me won against BTS' Dynamite.
Most importantly, they are wishing their heartthrobs the very best and hoping for a win.