Fans rejoice as BTS are set to perform at the Grammys 2022

BTS will be performing at the Grammy Awards in 2022. On March 15, the Recording Academy unveiled the initial list of performers for the forthcoming 64th annual Grammy Awards.

The septet will perform alongside Billie Eilish, Olivia Rodrigo, Lil Nas X, Jack Harlow, Brandi Carlile, and Brothers Osborne, among others.

The group was nominated for Best Pop Duo/Group performance in November last year. This marked their second nomination in the category. Butter, the band's hit single, is nominated alongside Kiss Me More by Doja Cat and SZA, Coldplay's Higher Power, Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga's I Get a Kick Out of You, with Justin Bieber and Benny Blanco's Lonely rounding off the list.

Butter marks BTS' second nomination for the Best Pop Duo/Group category

The group was nominated for the category last year as well. The nominations for their hit Dynamite marked their first ever bow in the category at the Grammys.

The 2022 GRAMMY Awards will be televised live on the CBS Television Network on Sunday, April 3, 2022, at 8.00p.m. ET or 5.00p.m. PT. Furthermore, it will be available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+. The event will be hosted by Trevor Noah and will be broadcast live from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.

The group's nominated track, Butter, was a commercial success and topped the charts in South Korea, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, Singapore, and the United States, as well as Billboard's Global 200 list soon after its release. The song also charted in the top ten for more than 30 additional countries around the world.

BTS will take to the stage (image via GRAMMYs official Twitter)

Fans reacted to the news as expected, as they have been wishing for this performance for a while. Many are hoping they will get to witness an unprecedented performance with a brand new song.

ARMYs cannot stop boasting about the sold-out arena shows for the Las Vegas concert and the Grammy performance is just the cherry on top.

R⁷ @_myyg93

#AndNothingForKpop BTS having their solo stage at Grammys for the second consecutive year, abd 6 days later using the same venue as an overfill for their stadium shows, a first ever for an asian group BTS having their solo stage at Grammys for the second consecutive year, abd 6 days later using the same venue as an overfill for their stadium shows, a first ever for an asian group#AndNothingForKpop

koo admirer @dreamjeons bts are gonna perform at the grammys and then at their 4 sold-out stadium concerts in vegas, while the arena where the grammys are taking place is also gonna be used for their concerts' live-play. we smile ! bts are gonna perform at the grammys and then at their 4 sold-out stadium concerts in vegas, while the arena where the grammys are taking place is also gonna be used for their concerts' live-play. we smile !

rina⁷ @nobutsrslywhat I know we were more focused on bts using the Grammys venue as their overflow but have we taken into consideration how in demand arenas are right now? Everyone is fighting for the best dates in them and bts casually snatched 4 of them up for a livestream I know we were more focused on bts using the Grammys venue as their overflow but have we taken into consideration how in demand arenas are right now? Everyone is fighting for the best dates in them and bts casually snatched 4 of them up for a livestream

Fans are not shying away from calling out last year's snub either, where Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande's Rain on Me won against BTS' Dynamite.

¹³scouti⁷ ☀️🌙 @ScoutiBangtan now that it’s confirmed that @BTS_twt will be performing at the Grammys again… time to bring this back now that it’s confirmed that @BTS_twt will be performing at the Grammys again… time to bring this back 😌 https://t.co/4cSOluHFls

Most importantly, they are wishing their heartthrobs the very best and hoping for a win.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul