×
Create
Notifications

#JIKJIN1stWin: TREASURE earns first-ever music show win, fans take over Twitter trends

TREASURE and Show Champion trophy for &#039;JIKJIN&#039; (Images via Twitter/ygent_official and Weverse)
TREASURE and Show Champion trophy for 'JIKJIN' (Images via Twitter/ygent_official and Weverse)
Afreen Khan
ANALYST
comments icon
Modified Feb 24, 2022 06:46 AM IST
News

YG Entertainment's boy group TREASURE earned its first music show win since its debut in August 2020. On February 23's episode of Show Champion, title track JIKJIN won first place for Champion Song of the Week.

JIKJIN stood against senior groups’ releases such as VIVIZ’s BOP BOP!, Apink’s Dilemma, SNSD’s Taeyeon’s INVU, and Epik High’s collaboration with Younha Gray So Gray, emerging victorious. Members cheered and clapped while some did little dances with the Show Champion trophy in hand during their acceptance video.

1등 감사합니다 ! 힘 받아서 남은 직진 활동도 화이팅 🏎💨🔥#JIHOON #지훈 #DOYOUNG #도영 #ASAHI #아사히 #YOONJAEHYUK #윤재혁 https://t.co/GnKd1AvrKa

TREASURE takes home first-ever music show win one and a half years after debut

TREASURE made its highly-awaited comeback with mini-album The Second Step: Chapter One on February 15. The release arrived more than a year after the group’s last comeback in January 2021. The album seems to be worth the wait for fans as the title track, JIKJIN, has now earned the group its first music show win.

TREASURE did not attend Show Champion in-person but sent in an acceptance speech via video. The members greeted fans with an energetic group introduction and expressed their gratitude to the fans for helping them win their first trophy.

“Thank you to TEUMES who were always with us even before we debuted. It’s all thanks to you. We love you and hope we will always be together… Thank you to all our members and staff who have worked hard for this mini-album for the past year. We will meet all of you with a better album next time.”

Fans were treated to a rewatch of the JIKJIN music video in place of the group's encore performance. They took to Twitter to celebrate the group’s wins and trended #JIKJIN1stWin, showering the members with supportive messages.

Even if we I want todont make it growbig at first, little by little- Bang Yedam #JIKJIN1stWin #일위로_직진_트레저_축하해@treasuremembers https://t.co/Xybzy6iYnx
IM SO PROUD OF THEM <3 BEING A TEUME SINCE PREDEBUT IS SO HARD AND IM CRYING 😭😭😭😭😭😭 #JIKJIN1stWin https://t.co/FufJQEcHO8
At this time I think we can also achieved Top 1 anytime soon. Nothing is impossible. Fighting teume ❣CONGRATULATIONS TREASURE!!!#TREASURE1stWin #JIKJIN1stWin #일위로_직진_트레저_축하해@treasuremembers twitter.com/kchartsmaster/…
bang yedam chaotic baby. CONGRATULATIONS TREASURE#TREASURE1stWin #JIKJIN1stWin #일위로_직진_트레저_축하해@treasuremembers https://t.co/6Ue8o5TOeC
STILL ON TREND!- YG FAMILY- #JIKJIN1stWin - JENNIE- CONGRATULATIONS TREASURE- #TREASURE1stWin- #일위로_직진_트레저_축하해 https://t.co/QxRPZl5uvZ
–the day we all been waiting for, 2.23.22congratulations treasure and teumes ! we did it !#TREASURE#TREASURE1stWin#JIKJIN1stWin https://t.co/XbP6yl401w

Considering both the members and the fandom waited more than a year for an album release, the music show trophy was the cherry on top.

The Second Step: Chapter One not only gave the group its first win, but also broke its previous sales records. The mini-album recorded 539,279 sales in the first week, which was double the group’s first-week sales record of 200,575 for the 2021 album The First Step: Treasure Effect.

Congratulations to your first win Treasure, we're so proud and always here to support you, y'all deserve it ackk<333(CREDITS TO THE OWNER OF THE VID) #JIKJIN1stWin https://t.co/CBNykhSI4u
When I said Tomorrow’s Gonna Be Fine, I didn’t know it was gonna be GREAT!💎💎 Group hug everyone!!!🤗🤗I just woke up to the best news ever!!!!👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼We deserve this win, TEUMES! The first of many!!!❤️❤️#TREASURE1stWin #JIKJIN1stWin #일위로_직진_트레저_축하해@treasuremembers https://t.co/ZgYVOfXGA7
BOYSS, U DID IT. CONGRATULATIONS BOYYSSS!!!!!! U DESERVE THIS #JIKJIN1stWin!!! IM REALLY PROUD ANDD HAPPY FOR YOUU GUYSS😭😭😭😭😭🎉🎉🎊🎊🎊❤❤❤❤❤❤❤ https://t.co/zzhC3jo6F3
Tueme's pride. So proud of you guys. The beginning of more wins. CONGRATULATIONS TREASURE#TREASURE1stWin #JIKJIN1stWin #일위로_직진_트레저_축하해@treasuremembers https://t.co/ksf1U9f8V2

In the comeback press conference on February 16, Yoshi shared that one of the group’s goals was to win No. 1 on music shows. Bang Ye Dam also shared that he “imagined winning first place on a music show numerous times.” They had even prepared an acceptance speech once, but they never had the opportunity to use it as they ranked second.

The members also took to Weverse to share messages and hilarious behind-the-scenes photos with the trophy.

[WEVERSE] 220223 🐰💎📸 #DOYOUNG #김도영 #트레저도영“I'm deeply moved coz it's our first win since our debut. I'm feeling happy as if I've taken a step forward just like the second step 🥰 … I'll be TREASURE DOYOUNG who'll always work diligently!!”#TREASURE@treasuremembers https://t.co/R2roX6n9Pp
220223 weverse post🦊: it's small but a precious trophy 🏆 it's thanks to teumes that we won first place on music showㅠㅠ I loved it so much that I fainted for a moment. i love our teumes who always give love to treasure❣I love you♥️ https://t.co/njL882R2zn
[treasure weverse] 20220223#YOONJAEHYUK post 🌟 🦁: 📝CONGRATULATIONS TREASURE#TREASURE1stWin #JIKJIN1stWin #일위로_직진_트레저_축하해@treasuremembers #윤재혁 https://t.co/DDeGCrgOGW
Also Read Article Continues below

TREASURE finally hit a milestone and had the opportunity to give an acceptance speech at Show Champion. Meanwhile, YG Entertainment has released JIKJIN inspired merchandise.

Edited by Siddharth Satish
comments icon

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
Article image

Go to article
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Write For Us
Stories
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Writer Awards
Editor Awards
Careers
Tech Blog
Edition:
English
हिन्दी