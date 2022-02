JIKJIN1stWin: TREASURE earns first-ever music show win, fans take over Twitter trends

YG Entertainment's boy group TREASURE earned its first music show win since its debut in August 2020. On February 23's episode of Show Champion, title track JIKJIN won first place for Champion Song of the Week.

JIKJIN stood against senior groupsโ€™ releases such as VIVIZโ€™s BOP BOP!, Apinkโ€™s Dilemma, SNSDโ€™s Taeyeonโ€™s INVU, and Epik Highโ€™s collaboration with Younha Gray So Gray, emerging victorious. Members cheered and clapped while some did little dances with the Show Champion trophy in hand during their acceptance video.

TREASURE made its highly-awaited comeback with mini-album The Second Step: Chapter One on February 15. The release arrived more than a year after the groupโ€™s last comeback in January 2021. The album seems to be worth the wait for fans as the title track, JIKJIN, has now earned the group its first music show win.

TREASURE did not attend Show Champion in-person but sent in an acceptance speech via video. The members greeted fans with an energetic group introduction and expressed their gratitude to the fans for helping them win their first trophy.

โ€œThank you to TEUMES who were always with us even before we debuted. Itโ€™s all thanks to you. We love you and hope we will always be togetherโ€ฆ Thank you to all our members and staff who have worked hard for this mini-album for the past year. We will meet all of you with a better album next time.โ€

Fans were treated to a rewatch of the JIKJIN music video in place of the group's encore performance. They took to Twitter to celebrate the groupโ€™s wins and trended #JIKJIN1stWin, showering the members with supportive messages.

Considering both the members and the fandom waited more than a year for an album release, the music show trophy was the cherry on top.

The Second Step: Chapter One not only gave the group its first win, but also broke its previous sales records. The mini-album recorded 539,279 sales in the first week, which was double the groupโ€™s first-week sales record of 200,575 for the 2021 album The First Step: Treasure Effect.

In the comeback press conference on February 16, Yoshi shared that one of the groupโ€™s goals was to win No. 1 on music shows. Bang Ye Dam also shared that he โ€œimagined winning first place on a music show numerous times.โ€ They had even prepared an acceptance speech once, but they never had the opportunity to use it as they ranked second.

The members also took to Weverse to share messages and hilarious behind-the-scenes photos with the trophy.

TREASURE finally hit a milestone and had the opportunity to give an acceptance speech at Show Champion. Meanwhile, YG Entertainment has released JIKJIN inspired merchandise.

