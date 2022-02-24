JIKJIN1stWin: TREASURE earns first-ever music show win, fans take over Twitter trends

YG Entertainment's boy group TREASURE earned its first music show win since its debut in August 2020. On February 23's episode of Show Champion, title track JIKJIN won first place for Champion Song of the Week.

JIKJIN stood against senior groups’ releases such as VIVIZ’s BOP BOP!, Apink’s Dilemma, SNSD’s Taeyeon’s INVU, and Epik High’s collaboration with Younha Gray So Gray, emerging victorious. Members cheered and clapped while some did little dances with the Show Champion trophy in hand during their acceptance video.

TREASURE made its highly-awaited comeback with mini-album The Second Step: Chapter One on February 15. The release arrived more than a year after the group’s last comeback in January 2021. The album seems to be worth the wait for fans as the title track, JIKJIN, has now earned the group its first music show win.

TREASURE did not attend Show Champion in-person but sent in an acceptance speech via video. The members greeted fans with an energetic group introduction and expressed their gratitude to the fans for helping them win their first trophy.

“Thank you to TEUMES who were always with us even before we debuted. It’s all thanks to you. We love you and hope we will always be together… Thank you to all our members and staff who have worked hard for this mini-album for the past year. We will meet all of you with a better album next time.”

Fans were treated to a rewatch of the JIKJIN music video in place of the group's encore performance. They took to Twitter to celebrate the group’s wins and trended #JIKJIN1stWin, showering the members with supportive messages.

ًaria @aegyopjws

dont make it grow

big at first, little by little



- Bang Yedam



#JIKJIN1stWin

#일위로_직진_트레저_축하해

@treasuremembers Even if we I want todont make it growbig at first, little by little- Bang Yedam

yoeunloml @skrexot #JIKJIN1stWin IM SO PROUD OF THEM <3 BEING A TEUME SINCE PREDEBUT IS SO HARD AND IM CRYING

Considering both the members and the fandom waited more than a year for an album release, the music show trophy was the cherry on top.

The Second Step: Chapter One not only gave the group its first win, but also broke its previous sales records. The mini-album recorded 539,279 sales in the first week, which was double the group’s first-week sales record of 200,575 for the 2021 album The First Step: Treasure Effect.

Angelica ʚɞ @angelica_9203



(CREDITS TO THE OWNER OF THE VID)



Congratulations to your first win Treasure, we're so proud and always here to support you, y'all deserve it ackk<333

JunkyuCANADA 🏁JIKJIN 1st WIN🏁SOTY🏁 @JunkyuCANADA Group hug everyone!!!🤗🤗I just woke up to the best news ever!!!! 🏼 🏼 🏼We deserve this win, TEUMES! The first of many!!!



#TREASURE1stWin

#JIKJIN1stWin

#일위로_직진_트레저_축하해

@treasuremembers When I said Tomorrow's Gonna Be Fine, I didn't know it was gonna be GREAT!Group hug everyone!!!🤗🤗I just woke up to the best news ever!!!!🏼We deserve this win, TEUMES! The first of many!!!

Lalapoh. @Victaminsea BOYSS, U DID IT. CONGRATULATIONS BOYYSSS!!!!!! U DESERVE THIS #JIKJIN1stWin !!! IM REALLY PROUD ANDD HAPPY FOR YOUU GUYSS

In the comeback press conference on February 16, Yoshi shared that one of the group’s goals was to win No. 1 on music shows. Bang Ye Dam also shared that he “imagined winning first place on a music show numerous times.” They had even prepared an acceptance speech once, but they never had the opportunity to use it as they ranked second.

The members also took to Weverse to share messages and hilarious behind-the-scenes photos with the trophy.

여우담 🦊♡🏁 1ST WIN @yedam_kr

🦊: it's small but a precious trophy it's thanks to teumes that we won first place on music showㅠㅠ I loved it so much that I fainted for a moment. i love our teumes who always give love to treasure❣I love you 220223 weverse post

TREASURE finally hit a milestone and had the opportunity to give an acceptance speech at Show Champion. Meanwhile, YG Entertainment has released JIKJIN inspired merchandise.

