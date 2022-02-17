TREASURE ‘Jikjin’ merchandise: Products, price, and where to buy

YG Entertainment’s boy group TREASURE made a splashing comeback with The Second Step: Chapter One mini-album. The title track JIKJIN tops the iTunes song chart in over ten countries and currently sits at 1.3 million views.

To give the group’s fans something more, the agency announced that fans are already loving Jikjin merchandise and the colorful themed concept.

TREASURE drops ‘Jikjin’ merchandise on Weverse: Photo frames, bracelets, and more

TREASURE's highly-anticipated comeback opened to a great reception from fans. YG Entertainment unveiled 'Jikjin' merchandise fitting the song's concept. The colorful merch comes with many valuable things fans can flaunt while showing their love for the boy group.

Jikjin merchandise includes 11 items ranging from bracelets, jackets, masking tape, and a cutter. They also have photos with a photo frame, a hanging photo set, a puzzle acrylic face-printed keyring, a holder set, a pile block (Jenga blocks), hair bands, and a mini cross bag.

Jikjin merchandise (Screenshot via Weverse Global Shop)

The MA-1 Team jackets come in two colors, Navy and Grey. The front of the zip-up jacket has the group's logo printed on the left side and a chain with the group's label on the sleeve. The backside has the group's recognizable twelve-star logo with the group's name in the middle.

The highest-priced merch is the MA-1 T Team Jackets, costing $120.77. The silver mini cross bag costs $36.23, while the cheapest merch is the photo frame with three A4-sized member-specific photos for $9.29.

Jnterikjin merchandise (Screenshot via Weverse Global Shop)

Fans can buy the merch from Weverse Shop. The prices mentioned above are from Global Shop and exclude shipping.

The Jikjin merch drop comes after an already-released merch for plushies and a collection of funky Truz (TREASURE’s cartoon character) clothing. Fans can expect a 2022 Welcome Collection after BLACKPINK’s Welcome Collection was recently released.

Meanwhile, YG Entertainment went all out for TREASURE’s comeback. Sports Chosun reported that the JIKJIN music video’s production budget was 50 million KRW - a sum usually reserved for prominent artists.

YGE aimed for high success from the group, so they decided on a big budget. They even roped in famous producing director Lee Sang-yoon (responsible for MAMA’s legendary stages and BLACKPINK Lisa’s viral hit MONEY) to direct the JIKJIN music video.

In other news, four members, Choi Hyun Suk, Yoshi, Junkyu, and Mashiho, who tested positive for COVID at the end of January, recovered wholly on February 3.

