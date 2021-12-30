K-pop idol Doyoung graduates from high school; celebrates with Treasure Makers (Teume)

K-pop idol Kim Doyoung took to Weverse to share a major achievement in his life. The K-pop singer graduated from Apgujeong High School in Seoul on December 30, 2021 and has been excited ever since.
To celebrate this joyous moment, he took to his social account and posted a selfie or 'selca' (a Korean slang word, a combination of the English words self and camera).
K-pop singer Kim Doyoung shares graduation update
The 18 year old singer marked his graduation by celebrating this accomplishment with his fans who refer to themselves as Treasure Makers/Teume. On his last day of high school, he shared a selfie which he captioned:
"I'm graduating!"
In the story, the 18-year-old Korean artist can be seen wearing his graduation robe with his school's emblem on it. He also clicked some fun pictures with his fellow classmates and made memories on this special day that he will surely remember forever.
Happy Treasure Makers/Teume congratulate Doyoung
Doyoung's K-pop followers took to Twitter and Weverse, congratulating him for the major life event. They even came up with hashtags such as #CongratulationsDoyoung and #HAPPY GRADUATION DAY DOYOUNG.
The Treasure Makers were proud to see their 'DoBunny' (affectionate nickname for Doyoung given by fans) graduate and wished him the best that life has to offer.
'Teumes' and 'Dobbies' across the world have promised to stay by his side and support him in his next venture in life. This is indeed the first of many proud and successful moments for Doyoung.
Kim Doyoung's profile, fun facts and more
Kim Doyoung (stage name Doyoung) is a South Korean singer under YG Entertainment. Doyoung was born and grew up in Gangnam, Seoul. He is a vocalist and dancer for the K-pop group TREASURE.
TREASURE is a 12-member K-pop boy band that was formed via the reality-survival show YG Treasure Box. The band debuted on August 7, 2020 with their first single album, The First Step: Chapter One. The boys were to debut in 2019 between May and June, but their plans were postponed. Released in August 2020, their popular music video Boy has over 100 million likes on YouTube.
Recently on social media, he has been using the rabbit emoticon to symbolize himself within his fanbase and this has led to fans giving him numerous sweet nicknames such as DoBunny, Dosunie, Young Master, Kim Dosun, DoBaby, Baby Rabbit, Doppangie, Dobi and many more.