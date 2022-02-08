TREASURE first concert details: Ticket packages, where to buy, and more

On February 7, YG Entertainment announced TREASURE’s first-ever concert on its social media accounts. The show will mark the group’s second activity after a brief hiatus of no official updates fans had been earnestly waiting for.

Ahead of the first concert, which will be held both online and offline, the group will make its comeback with its first mini-album, The Second Step: Chapter One. The concert will be held in April this year and offer fans a chance to enjoy the group’s discography in person for the first time.

After more than a year of waiting, fans were treated to multiple contents by the 12-member boy group TREASURE. The group debuted in August 2020 after YG Entertainment’s survival show and will hold its first in-person and online concert in two months.

Simply titled, TREASURE 1st concert, the event will take place two days back to back in Olympic Hall in Olympic Park. The concert will be held on April 9 and 10, 2022, starting at 5:00 PM KST. Only the second day, i.e., April 10, will be streamed online.

Offline ticket pre-orders are divided into two categories - one for fans with TREASURE MAKER MEMBERSHIP (TMM) and one for the general audience.

The first pre-order date will be open only for TMM members - February 17, 8:00 PM KST on the site Auction Ticket. Benefits for TMM members include the concert and offline Fanclub Presales. Tickets for the same will cost 121,000 KRW (approximately 100.89 USD).

The second pre-order date is for the general audience. They can buy offline concert tickets on February 24, 8:00 PM KST. The benefits include only concert tickets and do not include Fanclub Presales. Tickets for both general and TMM members remain the same.

Online tickets are also divided into two categories. The ‘Livestream Ticket’ priced at 44,000 KRW (approximately 36.69 USD), includes the online concert viewing, options of two delayed streamings and a Weverse Shop Special Emblem.

Meanwhile, the ‘Livestream Package’ will offer them the above options and include a rehearsal viewing too. The price for the Livestream Package is 55,000 KRW (approximately 45.86 USD).

Pre-order dates for both online tickets will open on February 25, 2 PM KST on Weverse Shop Global.

Additionally, the offline concert may be canceled due to the spread of COVID, stated YG Entertainment in the same notice. If so, the company will process a full refund for the ticket prices. However, the online concert will continue.

