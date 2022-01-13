K-Pop Flex Festival 2022: Tickets, lineup, dates, and more about Europe's mega concert

After two stagnant years, the K-Pop wave is rising again. Frankfurt's Deutsche Bank Park is set to host KPOP.FLEX, Europe's first K-Pop festival. The event will welcome 44,000 fans to see seven bands perform over five hours in May 2022.

So far, G-IDLE, Monsta X, NCT Dream, and ENHYPEN have been confirmed to join the performance line-up, with no news of the remaining three acts.

Tickets went on sale on December 10, 2021 on the TicketMaster website, and so far, 10,000 people from 40 countries have signed up for the upcoming festival.

What is KPOP.FLEX?

KPOP.FLEX is set to become the first K-pop multi-group concert to ever hit Europe, and aims to expand the European K-Pop market over a span of five years. According to a press release, the plan of action will target the continent specifically.

Aside from performances, there is also going to be an exhibition displaying original artwork created by WINNER’s Kang Seung-youn, Ohnim and former SUPER JUNIOR singer Henry Lau. Limited edition prints of these artworks will also be available for purchase onsite.

The ticket pricing for the event starts from €68.00 for seating in the upper stand and goes all the way up to €288 for the VIP box. Tickets can be purchased from the TicketMaster website.

The festival is a joint venture between 50% Live Company Group plc (LVCG) owned by K-Pop Europa (KPE), Deutsche Bank Stadium (DB Stadium), PK Events (PKE) and Seoul Broadcasting Service (SBS).

In a report by the LVCG, Chairman David Ciclitira said:

"KPOP.Flex is a tremendous opportunity for JV partners to showcase K-Pop to the genre's huge European fan base at a world class stadium that has hosted concerts for global superstars such as Coldplay and Elton John. I am delighted that LVCG continues to diversify its revenue sources in the live entertainment space. Furthermore, with KPOP.Flex, we are building an asset value which in due course could be highly marketable to large event companies."

The event organizers have already set guidelines keeping COVID-19 in mind. Depending on the state of the pandemic by May 2022, access might be restricted to people with negative tests and/or those that have been fully vaccinated. If the show has to be canceled due to COVID-19, the ticket buyers will get a refund for their tickets. If the show is postponed for the same reason, tickets will be valid for the new date.

