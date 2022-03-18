BTS' V and jazz legend Jon Batiste have been keeping in touch, fans wish for a collaboration

The iconic K-pop idol BTS V (Kim Tae-hyung) and jazz legend Jon Batiste have been creating ripples on the internet with their interactions on social media. The world-class jazz artist recently revealed that he would love to meet the K-pop star at the GRAMMYs this year.

Jon Batiste is an incredibly talented artist who has worked with several musicians in various genres, including the legendary R&B/Soul singer Stevie Wonder, Ed Sheeran, Prince, Willie Nelson and more.

Jon also worked on the soundtrack of the Pixar movie Soul and won an Academy Award, Golden Globe Award, and BAFTA Film Award for his creation. The Jazz star is also the music director of The Atlantic and the Creative Director of the National Jazz Museum in Harlem.

Jon Batiste looks forward to meeting BTS at the GRAMMYs 2022

BTS has cemented itself as one of the biggest K-pop boy bands in the world, with their popularity and fame only increasing further. Many people look up to the members, but recently, V (Kim Tae-hyung) got the attention of one of his own role models and it was none other than jazz-icon Jon Batiste.

While V has been impressing fans with his vocals for years, he’s also showcased his interest in different genres and musical performances. The K-pop megastar confessed that he loves playing the trumpet and gave fans a glimpse of his trumpet practice on his official Instagram account as well as on BTS In The Soop 2.

V is particularly fond of jazz music and often recommends jazz songs to ARMYs on Twitter and Weverse. He recently caught the attention of artist Jon Batiste and his thoughts about the K-pop idol have become the talk of the town.

On March 16, during a 'GRAMMY Ask' interview on Twitter, Jon revealed that he has been in touch with V and stated that he has a lot of love for the boy band.

"I’ve been talking to V from BTS. He’s an incredible musician and has a lot of cool stuff that they’ve been working on, and it’s cool to have that kind of cultural exchange happen."

Meanwhile, Jon Batiste has received 11 nominations, making him the artist with the most nominations at the 2022 GRAMMYS.

ARMYs request for a collaboration between V and Jon Batiste

Soon enough, fans took to Twitter and began reposting Jon Batiste’s interview and trending with the hashtag #V. They also requested that both musicians discuss a possible collaboration and are eagerly waiting for the announcement.

BTS to perform at the GRAMMYS 2022

BTS will be holding concerts on April 8, 9, 15 and 16 at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. As a result, the world-famous K-pop group will also perform at the 2022 Grammy Award Show alongside Billie Eilish, Olivia Rodrigo, Lil Nas X, Jack Harlow, Brandi Carlile, and Brothers Osborne, among others.

The septet’s hit single Butter has been nominated for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance, marking their second nomination in the music category. The 2022 GRAMMY Awards will be televised live on the CBS Television Network on Sunday, April 3, 2022, at 08.00 pm ET or 05.00 pm PT.

