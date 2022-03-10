BTS is the only K-pop group to earn 2022 Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards nominations

On March 9, 2022, Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards released a list of nominees, and BTS was the only K-pop act to earn a nomination. The history-making K-pop group earned nominations for two categories - Favorite Music Group and Favorite Global Music Star. The seven-member boy group bagged its first Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards in 2018 with Favorite Global Music Star.

The nominations did not come off as a surprise to fans as the Butter group is currently busy gearing up for its "Permission to Dance On Stage" concert in Seoul. The K-pop sensations have been inspiring young people across the world through their Love Yourself campaign, UN speeches, and, most importantly, their songs.

In the Favorite Music Group, BTS will be going up against Black Eyed Peas, Florida Georgia Line, Jonas Brothers, Maroon 5, and Migos.

In the Favorite Global Music Star category, the act will compete against Adele (UK), Camilo (Latin America), Olivia Rodrigo (North America), Rosario (Europe), Tems (Africa), and Tones and I (Australia).

The website for fan voting for multiple categories was opened during the nominations reveal. Meanwhile, Adele and Taylor Swift dominate the list with four nominations each. High School Musical: The Musical: The Series, Danger Force, iCarly, The Spongebob Movie: Sponge on the Run, and Cobra Kai also earned four nominations.

The septet won its first Favorite Music Group award in 2020 and won the same again last year. In 2021, it was nominated for three categories and won all of them - Favorite Song for Dynamite, Favorite Global Music Star, and Favorite Music Group.

Last year, two K-pop acts were nominated at the 2021 Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards, BTS and BLACKPINK. The girl group was nominated for Favorite Music Group and Favorite Music Collaboration for Ice Cream (with Selena Gomez).

The 2022 Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards will be hosted by Miranda Cosgrove, the lead in iCarly, and Rob Gronkowski, an NFL star.

The 2022 Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards will be held on April 9 in Santa Monica, Los Angeles, and will be broadcast live via Nickelodeon, TeenNick, Nicktoons, and the Nick Jr. channels.

However, the septet will not be attending the awards ceremony as they will be in Las Vegas performing for their PTD Las Vegas concert on the same day. The concert dates for Las Vegas are April 8, 9, 15, and 16.

Edited by R. Elahi